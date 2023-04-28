7 Quiet Luxury Brands That Ooze Subtle Chic

Save your monogram handbag for later, because this latest fashion trend is all about a logo-less, subtle chic. Here are the quiet luxury brands you should know.

“Stealth wealth” or “quiet luxury” has been making rounds amongst the fashionable crowd globally, largely thanks to the HBO show Succession. The trendsetting TV series stars characters that don’t scream ‘wealth’ through their branded outfits, but rather whisper the eye-watering price of their clothes through very subtle looks.

In a parallel world to that of the flashier Kardashians, quiet luxury is growing. Gwyneth Paltrow, at her infamous ski trial just last month, sported several logo-free pieces that brought her clean, minimalist quiet luxury look into the forefront. Since the ‘less is more’ concept seems to be announcing its entrance this year even in Bangkok, here are the quiet luxury brands you should know if you want to jump onboard.

[Hero image credit: Margaret Howell; featured image credit: The Row]

7 Quiet Luxury Brands You Should Know

Max Mara is no stranger to the Thai fashion community. The Italian craft brand offers everything from beachwear to jackets to jewellery, all of which adopt simple and timeless colours. The iconic Icon Coats are recognisable even without a logo, for the sleek design and quality materials speak for themselves.

The clothing at Jil Sander can be described as clean, muted-coloured, and a little bit avant garde. The German fashion house was founded by Jil Sander back in 1968 and has managed to stand the test of time through 90s minimalism as the prime concept. The brand has been under the creative direction of Luke and Lucie Meier since 2017.

Founded by the former actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row is the epitome of minimalistic clothing for both men and women. This modern fashion label has a dominant dark colour palette with a design that speaks of sophistication, gaining itself several awards that transcend just being ‘another celebrity’s fashion brand.’ Established in 2006, The Row still has a long, sublime future to explore.

First known as a fabric producer, Loro Piana fashion house can certainly be trusted with high quality. This Italian fashion house is known for incorporating the world’s rarest raw materials into their clothing, including, for example, the extremely expensive vicuña wool. With one of the world’s finest elements on the stitch, there’s no space for any extravagant logo. Those who know, know.

Connolly has a background in leather work which can be seen in the crafted seats of Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar and many more. It wasn’t until 1730 that the British house was restored into a luxury brand of clothes, leather goods and other accessories. The new Connolly fashion combines beautifully luxury and practicality, drawing subtle inspiration from classic sportswear.

Brunello Cucinelli is one of the leaders of understated luxury, presenting fine collections for men and womenswear. It’s safe to say that it’s the pioneer of the casual tailoring movement as well as the elevated casualwear silhouette design. Some high-profile materials can also be found throughout Brunello Cucinelli collections, such as the use of cashmere and vicuña.

The Margaret Howell minimalistic style is a youthful emblem of modern form and function. By never overlooking any minute details, the smart casual look of MHL stands out from any other brands, and proves why it’s a favourite among quiet luxury wearers past and present.