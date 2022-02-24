Where to Shop Rihanna’s Most Memorable Pregnancy Looks

Even though we may not be getting a new Rihanna album anytime soon, we will be blessed with an heir to Fenty fortune in a matter of weeks. The singer first announced her pregnancy last month and, fittingly so, created quite a buzz by appearing in a hot-pink vintage Chanel coat that showed off her baby bump. There was more where that came from!

Here are some of Rihanna’s most memorable pregnancy looks and where you can shop them:

Look 1

On February 9th, Rihanna attended Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. The singer wore a tie-front crop top under an ingenious patchwork jacket with denim and leopard inserts. The look was completed with plenty of baroque necklaces and bodychains layered on top of each other and a pair of low-waisted jeans. The snake-embossed heels Rihanna strapped on top of her jeans.

Unreal Fur Leopard Coat

Wandler Jeans

Clube Bossa Top

LPA Snake-Embossed Heels

Awake Trucker Cap

Bulgari Necklace

Van Cleef and Arpels Necklace

Look 2

This look needs no introduction. Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a series of pictures of her dressed in a vintage Chanel coat, designed by late Karl Lagerfeld in 1996, that’s been sold out within minutes on 1stDibs. The coat tastefully showed off the singer’s baby bump, along with a stuning vintage Christian Lacroix necklace (RIP). Even the most avid vintage afficionados may find it hard to get their hands on the exact pieces Rihanna was wearing, so here is our selection of items that, although, might not be identical, will surely get the job done in re-enacting the look.

Balenciaga Parka

Agolde Jeans

Gripoix Necklace

Ben-Amun Necklace

Chanel Leather Belt

Look 3

In this one, Rihanna once again showed her adoration for the Y2K-inspired looks. The singer wore a faux fur Bottega Veneta coat with camouflage cargo pants and a pair of embellished Gucci Hacker Project shoes. Both the shoes and the coat were completely sold out (understandably), however we did find a pair of vintage Balenciaga pumps that inspired the ones by Gucci’s Hacker Project.

Lovers and Friends Fur Coat

ROTATE By Birger Christensen Cargo Pants

Balenciaga Knife Pumps