Runway Report: New York Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 2 Recap

Those who might feel down hearted to see big names missing from New York Fashion Week this year will be glad to see fixture Proenza Schouler still showing within the official calendar. With dazzling red carpet glamour from PatBo and surrealism from Area, day two did not disappoint.

Here are our highlights from New York Fashion Week Day 2:

Proenza Schouler













It was exactly 20 years to the day since founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, as recent Parsons graduates, staged their first official New York fashion week show. Despite them not actually making a specific reference to their 20-year anniversary, they said of their autumn 2023 show: “This particular collection feels personal, it’s about our life, our friends and creative collaboration between friends”. To bring this message home the show was opened by long term friend and New York cool-girl Chloe Sevigny, who at the age 48 was the vision of the Proenza Schouler woman in a clinched waist blazer and leather skirt. “It’s the first season where we made the mood board just out of headshots of the women in our lives,”. With no obvious theme or references the low-key collection was void of any large prints or embellishments but centered around movement with thigh high vents on many of the skirts and dresses. Styled by friend Camilla Nickerson the result was a masterclass in everyday elevation.

Sandy Liang











Time and time again Sandy Liang still knows how to appeal to her younger fan base, this time with a collection fit for the current ‘coquette’ ‘ballet core’ labels that are trending on Tik Tok. She translated the aesthetic through white sheer gowns, broderie anglaise fabric, floral corsages, sailor moon references, leg warmers and square toe pink silk ballet shoes that were omnipresent throughout the show. Yet for those who worried that the show might come across as too prissy the most saccharine looks were balanced out by looks sporting black cargo pants, sheer black dresses, cropped cardigans in browns and greys, hooded baklavas, and oversized puffer jackets, offering a practical and wearable vision for autumn 2023 – albeit for cool girls only.

PatBo













It was a joy to witness Patricia Bonaldi, the Brazilian creative director of her eponymous label, shake off any preconceived beliefs that PatBo is just a resort wear brand. In this dazzling autumn 2023 collection she cemented her reputation as a real contender for red carpet dressing. Inspired by the 90’s supermodels, the collection felt glamorous, nostalgic, yet also forward thinking. Standout looks came in the youthful double denim look with sequin adorned denim bustier and wide trousers, Grecian inspired translucent beaded dress with bralette details (recalling the subtle sensuality of London based designer Nensi Dojaka), a skimpy rich purple silk two piece created with a maxi skirt and bralette top. It was a palpable pivot into evening wear while staying strong to her enduring heritage with each garment intricately hand embroidered by her atelier in Brazil. Not for cozy nights in.

Area













“This season is all about fruits” said creative director and Area co-founder Piotrek Panszczyk before his Autumn 2023 ‘Fantastic Fruits collection’. The collection felt like a new direction for the brand in more ways than one: using softer and more fluid fabrics than previous seasons and showcasing a more literal interpretation of the theme – even the invitation was made from fake bananas. The collection was also a commentary on the passage of time. It showed the mortality of fruit, how it bruises, and decays, demonstrated by the slow transformation of colour from the first bananas sculpture adorned pink dress to the show stopping black full length finale dress with the sculptures becoming supersized. It was an intelligent yet whimsical collection demonstrating the design team’s talents spanning costume design and ready to wear: from surreal banana bustiers to the more wearable delicious yellow watermelon inspired sequin two piece.