From a head-turning metallic dress, to a pair of timeless shoes, here are five shiny items to elevate your style and stand out.
Givenchy
Givenchy’s autumn/winter 2021 range of fashion jewellery is anchored in metallic hardware: big chains, branded locks and key. This necklace is a prime example, a sure statement piece that would look great with a minimalist outfit.
Alexandre Vauthier
Metallic foil fabrics are all the rage this coming autumn as fashion pre-empts a sense of celebration and extravagance after so many months of alternating lockdowns. Shake off those sweats and shine in this exaggerated ruffle, high-octane silver cocktail dress by Alexandre Vauthier.
Ferragamo
This dainty silver belt by Ferragamo has a timeless shape and is really rather elegant with its classic buckle. The high-shine hue also adds a contemporary spin with a touch of futurism.
René Caovilla
Add sparkle to your style in these silver René Caovilla Party Slingbacks. The venetian brand is known for exquisite workmanship and crystal embellishments that add a sense of feminine glamour. Plus, when we think of shiny items, we can’t help but dream of princess-y shoes.
Louis Vuitton
We’re loving the gold foil effect on this autumn/ winter Louis Vuitton runway jacket. The combination of sculpture patterns, gold and a crinkled, highly textured lining makes this a unique piece that’s guaranteed to command attention.
Coming soon to Hong Kong
