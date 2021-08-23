From a head-turning metallic dress, to a pair of timeless shoes, here are five shiny items to elevate your style and stand out.

Givenchy

Givenchy’s autumn/winter 2021 range of fashion jewellery is anchored in metallic hardware: big chains, branded locks and key. This necklace is a prime example, a sure statement piece that would look great with a minimalist outfit.

SHOP HERE

Alexandre Vauthier

Metallic foil fabrics are all the rage this coming autumn as fashion pre-empts a sense of celebration and extravagance after so many months of alternating lockdowns. Shake off those sweats and shine in this exaggerated ruffle, high-octane silver cocktail dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

SHOP HERE

Ferragamo

This dainty silver belt by Ferragamo has a timeless shape and is really rather elegant with its classic buckle. The high-shine hue also adds a contemporary spin with a touch of futurism.

SHOP HERE

René Caovilla

Add sparkle to your style in these silver René Caovilla Party Slingbacks. The venetian brand is known for exquisite workmanship and crystal embellishments that add a sense of feminine glamour. Plus, when we think of shiny items, we can’t help but dream of princess-y shoes.

SHOP HERE

Louis Vuitton

We’re loving the gold foil effect on this autumn/ winter Louis Vuitton runway jacket. The combination of sculpture patterns, gold and a crinkled, highly textured lining makes this a unique piece that’s guaranteed to command attention.

Coming soon to Hong Kong

For more stories like “5 Shiny Items to Elevate Your Style and Stand Out,” head to our fashion page