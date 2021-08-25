Shop: Colour-coded Accessories for a Never-ending Summer

From a pair of limited-edition sunglasses to an eccentric umbrella and a timeless bag, we selected are six effortlessly chic, colour-coded accessories for a never-ending summer.

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant’s urban cowgirl certainly serves up some sass this season. From the boots to the belt, this wonderful sand-hued shirt-and-shorts set is well styled with ruggedly chic accessories.

Bulgari

There’s a fresh modernity to these new Bulgari totes. The clean lines and branded satin strap across the bag is a sporty and streamlined way of tapping logomania with a dash of elegance.

Loewe

The Paula’s Ibiza capsule from Loewe is a fun- filled range for men and women inspired by creative director JW Anderson’s own memories of the sunny Balearic island. We love the sunglasses in the second drop for 2021 — pop- fuelled style and playful summery colours make for an instant mood booster.

Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier’s adjustable bucket bag is coming in new sizes this season. We like this medium version in sumptuous tone-on-tone terracotta leather, while the graphic R and V handle makes it a standout choice that works in settings both casual and formal.

Altuzarra

Give some shape to fluid outfits with Altuzarra’s latest collection of belts. This thick leather coral version with a dainty buckle reminds us of kimono-style belting, with a distinctly warm, summery hue.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana is known for its brazen party pyjama outfits. This version nods to ’90s maximalism with its bold and colourful print, while the easy silhouette is nipped in with a belt. Although the fringed umbrella is optional, it would ensure the most dramatic of entrances.

