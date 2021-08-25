Shop: Colour-coded Accessories for a Never-ending Summer

From a pair of limited-edition sunglasses to an eccentric umbrella and a timeless bag, we selected are six effortlessly chic, colour-coded accessories for a never-ending summer.
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant’s urban cowgirl certainly serves up some sass this season. From the boots to the belt, this wonderful sand-hued shirt-and-shorts set is well styled with ruggedly chic accessories.
Bulgari
There’s a fresh modernity to these new Bulgari totes. The clean lines and branded satin strap across the bag is a sporty and streamlined way of tapping logomania with a dash of elegance.
Loewe
The Paula’s Ibiza capsule from Loewe is a fun- filled range for men and women inspired by creative director JW Anderson’s own memories of the sunny Balearic island. We love the sunglasses in the second drop for 2021 — pop- fuelled style and playful summery colours make for an instant mood booster.
Colour-coded accessories can add a touch of vibrancy to your regular outfits
Roger Vivier
Roger Vivier’s adjustable bucket bag is coming in new sizes this season. We like this medium version in sumptuous tone-on-tone terracotta leather, while the graphic R and V handle makes it a standout choice that works in settings both casual and formal.
Altuzarra
Give some shape to fluid outfits with Altuzarra’s latest collection of belts. This thick leather coral version with a dainty buckle reminds us of kimono-style belting, with a distinctly warm, summery hue.
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana is known for its brazen party pyjama outfits. This version nods to ’90s maximalism with its bold and colourful print, while the easy silhouette is nipped in with a belt. Although the fringed umbrella is optional, it would ensure the most dramatic of entrances.
