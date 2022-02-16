Star Footballer Son Heung-min is TUMI’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scores yet another goal. This time, off-field as TUMI’s newest brand ambassador for the Alpha Bravo collection.

Son Heung-min has been having a pretty amazing year.

From receiving his seventh and fifth-consecutive “Best Footballer in Asia” award in early January to a surprise, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in Black Widow (no, really — an eagle-eyed fan unearthed said cameo on TikTok earlier this week), the Tottenham Hotspur F.C. forward and captain of the South Korea national football team is scoring hat-trick after hat-trick.

His latest? A brand-new ambassadorship with TUMI.

TUMI’s Liaison Tote in Olive Green (HK$4,900)

TUMI’s Logistics Flap Lid Backpack in Black (HK$4,500)

TUMI’s Mason Duffle in Navy (HK$5,400)

TUMI’s Navigation Backpack in Grey (HK$4,500)

TUMI’s Platoon Sling in Black (HK$3,200)

TUMI’s Alpha Bravo collection, first introduced in 2010, was launched as a military-inspired complement to the brand’s already impressive line of ballistic-nylon travel staples.

Today, the collection embodies the always-on-the-go, always-on-the-move spirit so intrinsic to TUMI’s core tenet; an Alpha Bravo promise that has since developed from the collection’s genesis to include features like modularity (this particular release is compatible with TUMI+ Travel accessories), sustainability (a nod to recycled fabrics) and durability — as is expected on any TUMI product.

Son Heung-min Stars in TUMI’s Life In Motion Campaign:

The Life in Motion campaign — for which Son stars alongside the likes of Lando Norris, Anthony Ramos and Gracie Abrams — captures a kind of lifestyle so sorely missed in these unprecedented times; a kind of lifestyle that thrives on adventure, newness and the promise of more.

“I’ve been a fan of TUMI for years, so I am excited to join the TUMI Crew as a brand ambassador,” says Son, of his TUMI appointment. “Being a professional footballer, travelling is naturally a big part of my life. It means I need versatile and reliable bags when I’m off the field — and TUMI delivers, especially the Alpha Bravo collection which was made for non-stop lives like mine.”

And with over two dozen new styles in TUMI’s Alpha Bravo collection to choose from, including backpacks, slingbacks, chest packs, briefs, duffles and crossbodies, there’s sure to be one that fits you and your on-the-move lifestyle. Or, you know. Whenever we get to travel again.

