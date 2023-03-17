These 7 Trends are Set to Define Spring/Summer 2023

Spring always feels like a fresh start. With the new season upon us, the change in mood ushers in new silhouettes, hues and a redefinition of femininity.

During spring 23 fashion month, New York staged the 25th anniversary of Fendi’s Baguette, while London mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Milan witnessed the much-anticipated designer debut at Ferragamo and Paris caught the attention of the mainstream, as the Coperni spray-dress moment went viral. Despite all the high drama, spring 2023 feels easy – oh, and totally glamorous, of course.

Something Blue











Perhaps in response to a waning of enthusiasm for the Y2k-inspired Barbie-core pink recently favoured by designers, this season’s cobalt blue is intense and energising. From Loewe’s peplum to Alexander McQueen’s flowing cut-out dresses, designers prove the colour shines on its own with full cobalt looks, head-to-toe. According to trend forecaster WGSN, the hue is set to define autumn ’23 too. You heard it here first …

Barely There











Since Albanian-born, London-based Central Saint Martins alumnus Nensi Dojaka began dressing all the cool kids in her delicious asymmetric cut-out spaghetti-strap tops, a plethora of copycats have emerged mimicking her teeny bralettes. Spring ’23 is no different: viz Christopher Kane’s delicate lace cut-out dress and ultimate cool-girl brand Sandy Liang’s tomboy interpretation. Opt for teeny, tiny bralettes this season to exude subtle sensuality.

The New Femininity











Pastels and translucent fabrics are favoured by designers for spring ’23, either romantic – at Bottega Veneta – or strong – see Rick Owens, who uses rubber fabric for his draped look. Other brands capturing the mood are Victoria Beckham, with her delicate asymmetric-cut dresses, and the stunning fluid draping from newcomer Maximilian Davies at Ferragamo. Echoing the dawning of spring, femininity this season feels weightless and luminous.

Quiet Luxury











The look that launched 1,000 trend reports, Matthieu Blazy’s second collection for Bottega Veneta was a masterclass in elevated technical daywear, as Kate Moss walked down the runway in a checked shirt and baggy jeans made from printed leather. While at Fendi cargo pants get a silk upgrade, elsewhere in Milan Jil Sander and Prada opt for polished looks with soft tailoring. Effortlessly cool and logo-free, this is the new face of luxury. Shhh …

Hoods Up











The hooded gown might be a surprising trend to emerge from ’spring 23, already making headlines and a heady statement with its recent adoption by celebrities on the red carpet (see Margot Robbie, Bella Hadid). Both Saint Laurent and Alaïa revived the hood from their archives, taking us back to the glorious days of the YSL Capuche dress or Grace Jones in Alaïa as a Bond girl. There’s something wonderfully nostalgic about this trend.

3D Floral











Florals get a 3D upgrade this season, whether at Loewe on Jonathan Anderson’s surreal motifs or Prada’s and Acne’s delicate corsages. Meanwhile at Carolina Herrera, florals receive the supersize treatment and Dries Van Noten adds depth to his fabrics by layering over floral prints from past seasons. And yes, I got through this avoiding the most quoted phrase in fashion cinema history …

Low Rider











“I want people to be afraid of the women I dress,” said the late Alexander McQueen, inventor of the hip-hugging bumster trouser, which made its glorious return to the catwalk and whose low torso-elongating cut makes women appear powerful and overtly sexual. Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham are also among those who favour the silhouette, with low-slung waists set to define the season.