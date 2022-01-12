Style Folio: Evelyn Choi, Actress, Model & Influencer

Evelyn Choi — actress, model and influencer — shares fashion and beauty tips.

Evelyn Choi’s familiar face stares out from numerous advertising campaigns, magazine pages and social media posts. After first coming to prominence 14 years ago in the film Echoes of the Rainbow, alongside Simon Yam and Sandra Ng, she’s appeared in many TV shows and nearly a dozen films.

Her social media posts are peppered with makeup trends and tips, nods to designer brands, accessories, colourful dresses, jeans and frilly tops. She’s also known for mixing up designer gear with street chic, so we had to ask Evelyn Choi about all things fashionable – and the trendy young star obliged by doling out helpful advice, and her notions of fashion dos and don’ts.

Evelyn Choi, Actress-Model and Influencer

In Giorgio Armani

How has your fashion journey evolved?

I read a lot of fashion magazines and I check up on runway shows, but the most important part of my fashion journey has been the experience. My advice to others is simple: know yourself well and then you’ll know what kind of style suits your personality and shows the best of you.

Your Instagram feed is studded with tags for brands such as Gucci, Sacai, Miu Miu, Tods, Loewe and Giorgio Armani. Which are your favourites?

I don’t have a favourite brand or designer per se, as I think different brands have distinct features that make them unique. I enjoy and appreciate every individual designer.

Tell us about your accessories journey.

I like to wear the same accessories often, but style them differently each time. How do I choose a bag? Well, it’s quite funny: I use my wallet as a yardstick. Of course, I also see whether the bag goes with my jeans, as well as my little black dress. Quite a lot of people might opt for a signature look of a high-end brand, or a classic design. Somehow, I always end up liking new designs that encapsulate the brand spirit.

Would you be influenced by a model or celeb because they endorse a particular brand?

I usually decide for myself. A particular look or accessory might look good on a particular model, but not on me. That’s why they’re models. I believe different people have their own styles and qualities. Choose a style that matches you, not others.

Knowing you influence young women, does it make you more conscious about what you wear and post on social media?

For sure. That’s why I always share my #ootd (Outfit of the Day), not just because I want to share my fashion but, more importantly, because I want to give girls tips on finding their own style.

Who are your favourite Asian designers and style icons?

Three people spring to mind: designers Jason Wu and Vera Wang, and model and influencer Kiwi Lee.

What’s a fashion oops you had – and what did you learn from it?

I must say, hip-hop style really isn’t my cup of tea. I tried wearing very oversized tops and low-rise wide jeans and ended up looking very short and with no shape. But I wouldn’t say this style is an “oops I made a mistake”, it’s just not for me. I just can’t pull it off like others can.

Are there shows you watch just for the fashion?

I must confess I really like reality shows that help and encourage new and upcoming designers, like Project Runway and Next in Fashion. It’s always good to see how they fight for their dreams – and you as a viewer can also learn how to view fashion from different perspectives. From fabric construction to window dressing, the journey of an outfit from the designer’s first sketch to the end product is fascinating.

Wearing Chanel

If you were to go to the MET Ball, who would you wear?

Wow – I really don’t know what I’d wear. I guess I need to see what the theme was first – it really starts from there, as the theme sets the tone. What I’d wear for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination would be very different from China: Through the Looking Glass.

How collaborative are you with stylists?

To be honest, I don’t usually work with stylists, as I like to choose outfits myself – though sometimes I’ll work with a stylist on commercials or magazine shoots. I respect all the stylists in Hong Kong – I think they’re very professional.

What do you always have in your makeup bag?

Lip balm.

Beauty trends have been leaning away from glamour and towards skincare and wellness. What are your skincare tips?

My tips for readers are easy: less is always more. Don’t try to put lots of stuff and product on your face if you’re worried about your skin. I always remind myself that my body needs water. Good skin comes from within, not externally, so for glowing and smooth skin, drink water.

Wearing Gucci

What’s your fashion advice for young girls – or boys?

You’re under no obligation to follow a trend. Maybe you can create your own instead.