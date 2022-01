For our January fashion shoot, self-expression, audaciousness, and unapologetic individuality define the vocabulary of style this season and speak to the most fearless of souls.

CREATIVE DIRECTION AND STYLING ALVIN GOH

PHOTOGRAPHY CHOW SINGING

ART DIRECTION EDA LEE

HAIRSTYLING EDA LEE @JOGOSTUDIO

MAKE-UP JAYE @JOGOSTUDIO

EXECUTIVE STYLING AND PRODUCING SIU SIU

HAIR ASSISTANTS NYANKO AND MENG @ JOGOSTUDIO

MODELS TONZI, ZHANG JIANING AND SHI ANYING

OUTFIT AND EARRING GUCCI

OUTFIT BALENCIAGA

DRESS RYZYORYUAN

OUTFIT AND BAG BOTTEGA VENETA

OUTFIT BOTTEGA VENETA SHOES LOUIS VUITTON

COAT SALVATORE FERRAGAMO TOP LOUIS VUITTON

OUTFIT GUCCI

OUTFIT RYZYORYUAN

DRESS RYZYORYUAN