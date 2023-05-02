Tom Ford is Resigning from Tom Ford, Presumably

Tom Ford, after 18 years working at his eponymous brand, has announced that the upcoming collection will be his last. It is very likely that the legend is resigning from the brand he built from the ground up.

The social media accounts of the brand shared a short video with the caption that the final collection from Tom Ford will be drawing from his favourite looks from the archives. Without any warning or official statement, the brand just casually dropped a hint at the end of the designer’s time at Tom Ford.

A few following posts show a glimpse of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, which notably includes a few of Ford’s most famous, since his first collection of womenswear in 2010, starring the important muses that brought the brand to a global scale a decade ago. We spot faces like Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, and Karen Elson dressed in sequins and sleek dresses; all bearing the signature of Tom Ford very strongly.

Whilst the news comes as a surprise for most, some have anticipated Tom Ford’s departure since the brand made big headlines in November 2022. Estée Lauder had acquired the brand for a total of $2.8 billion, though the fashion line still lies under the Zegna brand.

Shot by his good friends Carine Roitfeld and Steven Klein, the recent campaign is hopefully only Ford’s last work under his eponymous brand. There are, presumably, many other areas in the fashion world where he can offload his creativity. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Find out more about Tom Ford here.