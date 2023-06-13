Style Folio: Vestiaire Collective’s Fanny Mozart Wants to Change The Way We Shop

Founder of secondhand luxury marketplace Vestiaire, Fanny Moizant is determined to change the way we shop.

When Fanny Moizant established Vestiaire 15 years ago, conversations around fashion, conscious consumption and greenwashing were in their infancy. After partnering with NGOs and visiting Ghana, where she saw horrifying manifestations of fashion waste, she and her team began advocating for change through raising awareness, lobbying and leading by example.

Does curation play any part in your work?

It’s who we were from the beginning. When we started Vestiaire, it was all about curating secondhand fashion and creating vertical versus global marketplaces. Moreover, it was the best fashion that we know our community wants and looks for. In the beginning, we were very picky. With time and with the help of an algorithm, we started including items at the end of the catalogue that our community might be less interested in, instead of completely refusing them.

Fanny Mozart by DAVID MORGANTI

How did the decision to exclude fast fashion impact Vestiare’s operations?

When we started Vestiaire 15 years ago, we wanted to have a small edit of the best in fashion, and, back then, the collaborations between fast fashion and luxury brands were all the hype. That’s how we saw a big demand for those products, so back then we started accepting those. I must admit that, with the years, we opened up the gates to the point where we’d stepped back from our business model. Then we asked ourselves, what do we stand for? Does this align with our mission and vision? We had big debates and started by asking our teams internally. So we didn’t disrupt the operations too much, we decided to do it in stages. Right now, we’re trying to figure out what step number two is. Because the thing is, in this industry there’s no universal definition of fast fashion. Moreover, there’s no list of brands we can consult. So, to be credible, we need to build a framework. Say, according to industry experts these are the criteria against which every single brand should be judged to know whether they belong to the fast-fashion group. We work with policymakers, the French government and the European Union and lobby against Extended Producer Responsibility Law (EPR).

Vestiaire Collective’s Authentication studio

Tell us more about the EPR law.

EPR was born in Europe and France adopted it 15 or 17 years ago. It holds the producers responsible for the end life of their items. So, it’s one thing to put a bottle on the market, it’s another to assume that it will be collected and recycled. In France, every time you put something out, you have to pay a fee, to make sure at the end of the cycle there’ll be a place where that item has an end of-life. But what happens is, when you no longer wear your shirt, you decide to put it in a recycling bin. When you do that, you think that you’re doing a good deed, because someone without the same purchasing power might benefit from it. But what happens is that some businesses collect everything and ship it to places like Ghana, which receives 55 bays of clothing a day. Before those items are sold in the markets, they’re sorted based on quality – and 40 percent of the clothes are thrown out. In Ghana they don’t have recycling facilities, so those 40 percent end up in landfills, which are massive sites, with 50-centimetre-tall layers of clothes covering the soil. So, as consumers from the Global North, we have no understanding of the end of life or our items.

Tiffany Bone cuff by Elsa Peretti

Do we start with consumers or brands?

It needs to involve the consumers, brands and policymakers. The latter have the power to make everyone change their consumption behaviour. At the same time, let’s not be naive and think that policymakers will solve everything. We’re all stakeholders and must do part of the job, because if the policymakers see the whole industry moving in that direction, they’ll become more sensitive and less afraid of taking radical decisions.

How do we break the fast-fashion habit?

I think it’s an addiction. I would say, start small. Every time you feel the urge to consume, step back and ask yourself, do I need this? Wait a bit before validating your basket or going to the store, because 99.9 percent of the time, you don’t need an extra shirt or dress. Then, do a comparison with secondhand. If you have a budget of $500, you might buy two or three pieces of fast fashion. You might find an item for the same price on Vestiaire or any other secondhand platform. And those pieces have creativity and craftsmanship behind them. And, when you’re done loving them, you can pass them on. It’s all about switching the mindset from quantity to quality.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

What’s your favourite accessory?

A Tiffany cuff. It’s 50 years old this year and was something I’d dreamed of for years – I had an alert for it on Vestiaire for years and years. It’s impossible to find because as soon as it hits the site it’s gone. For me, it’s a piece of history and a statement piece that I might keep wearing all my life.

And a book you’re currently reading?

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. It’s about slowing down and appreciating the moment.