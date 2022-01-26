Wear Earthero Launches Exhibition Featuring Upcycled, Wearable Art

Local sustainability-minded brand Wear Earthero launches two signature capsules this month with a focus on bringing new life to vintage designer goods, and upcycling locally sourced deadstock fabrics into wearable art.

Wear Earthero (pronounced “Earth-hero”) is a subsidiary of Earthero Project, an eco-community with a focus on providing sustainable services and education to schools and corporations. This year, the group launched two capsules to promote local artistic talent, and to bring more awareness to sustainability and heritage.

Wear Earthero exhibition

About the brand

Founder Bertha Shum explains, “I never planned to start a clothing line, but, while writing and reading more about sustainability, I often come across various concepts about how polluting and environmentally unfriendly the fashion industry is. That’s when I started thinking about upcycling deadstock fabrics locally.

“By chance, really, I came across this Facebook post a friend shared about a huge sale on deadstock fabric. I decided to pay a visit to Sham Shui Po to check it out. Chatting with the owner, I found out that it’s very common for fabric sellers to have just a few yards or scraps of fabric left after designers purchased enough. Often, those fabrics are hard to sell as it’s not scalable. The leftover will usually be disposed.”

Working intimately with a team of seamstresses in a small studio in Sham Shui Po, Shum designs each piece of her collection in small matches, creating illustrations, patterns and labels using silkscreen printing to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible. This process ensures that there’s minimal waste, and that all pieces are indeed, limited edition.





Wear Earthero pieces

The exhibition

The first capsule by Wear Earthero is titled “Classics Reimagined” — a collection of vintage wearables freshly embellished with incredibly detailed art by local artist Viki Chan.

Their second, “Wear Earthero Art-isan Collective”, was a platform that gathered young artists in the city to express their interpretations of local culture and conscious living. Each artist was given a piece of deadstock fabric to paint on; the pieces were then assembled by the seamstresses in Sham Shui Po into stylish kimono jackets to be auctioned off with a respective NFT.

A jacket from Wear Earthero Art-isan Collective

Bids ended in mid-January with all jackets successfully auctioned off. A portion of each sale was donated to charities J Life Foundation and Green Sense.

Learn more about Wear Earthero here.