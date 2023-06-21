Fluid Forms: Masculinity is Reimagined at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

As Milan Men’s fashion week comes to an end, we’ve rounded up the best shows from Valentino, JW Anderson, Prada and Setchu. Catch up on all the spring summer 24 action below:

Sex and Slime at Prada

















In a grey industrial setting, Raf Simmons and Miuccia Prada lent their focus to fluid tailoring, presenting a “paradox between silhouette and materiality.” As the boyish models stepped out to the sexed-up lyrics of Nine Inch Nails “I Want To F*** You Like An Animal”, green slime oozed from the ceiling forming puddles on the runway. Referencing the 1940’s, silhouettes throughout were cinched at the waist, the large majority of looks were formed of jackets or shirts with shoulder pads tucked into thigh-baring shorts. Borrowing from the current trend in womenswear, multi-pocketed utility jackets and waistcoats were peppered throughout the collection.

Japanese Minimalism at Setchu











No doubt Satoshi Kuwata of Setchu is still be reeling from winning the coveted LVMH prize just two weeks ago. The Japanese designer managed to pull the fashion crowd to the outskirts of Milan for his spring summer 24 video presentation. The collection mirrored his multi-faceted influence and experience, with lightweight double-breasted jackets hinting to his time working on Saville Row, while the overall minimalist feel was an expression of his Japanese roots. Functionality of garments was also at the forefront, jumpers and cardigans morphed into gilets via unbuttoning sleeves.

The Rugby Shirt Makes a Comeback at JW Anderson

















For spring summer 24, Jonathan Anderson delivered on what he does best – finding inspiration from everyday banality and translating it through original designs and innovative materials. Taking inspiration from British heritage, rugby shirts came in thick and stiff fabric, giving the impression of a biker jacket; a Cornwall-based ceramics company informed the blue and white colour palette. Of the 50 looks, knitwear and chunky leather platform clogs stole the show. Two-piece Melange knits were based off the studio sofa and mop heads proved the inspiration for shaggy jumpers paired over tracksuits. Eye catching looks came in the form of tank tops with exaggerated 3D horizontal padding and shorts with flying buttresses.

At Valentino, Rewriting the Rules of Masculine Identity

















Opening Milan Men’s fashion week was Pierpaolo Piccioli’s vision for Valentino spring summer 24. The show was staged at Milan’s Statale University campus in a move to be more inclusive, allowing students to watch from the courtyard. Titled “The Narratives” Piccioli was inspired by the intimacy and humanity of the four main male characters in Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, accessories, shirts, and jeans came stamped with lines from the novel. Masculinity was reimagined through soft tailoring and jackets featuring floral motifs and embroidery. The signature monochrome colour palette was interspersed with pastels, hot pinks and deep reds.