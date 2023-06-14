The Best Scents to Gift This Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, we’ve rounded up the best scents to gift the number one man in your life

I know that feeling all too well, of being at a total loss of what to get for Father’s Day. Much harder to buy for than mothers, when the well-tried formula of flowers, jewellery or scented candles will easily do. Even harder perhaps, when your father or father figure already has their go-to fragrance and aren’t easily swayed to try something new.

Yet in the era of fragrance wardrobing, discerning gentleman can now be expected to have more than one fragrance to suit multiple occasions: a scent for summer, winter, holidays, or special occasions. We’ve rounded up the best in men’s fragrances that are sure to be a special addition to their bathroom cabinet.

Frederic Malle

Vetiver Extraordinaire

Described as being “the essence of an extraordinarily charming man”, from the ever-sophisticated eponymous French perfume house, Frederic Malle. Vetiver Extraordinaire is a fragrance that whispers rather than shouts. Belonging in the citrus and woody fragrance family, it’s made with bergamot, vetiver, oak moss, cedar and sandalwood. The perfect choice for father’s who prefer subtle and lighter scents in lieu of overpowering ones.

Le Labo

Thé Noir 29

It’s true that inhabitants of the world’s most affluent cities are familiar with the omnipresent waft of Le Labo’s cult perfume– Santal 33. The slighter lesser known but equally captivating Thé Noir 29, is the perfect choice for fathers who prefer to be more original when it comes to their scent. Combining the depth of cedar wood, vetiver, and musk notes with the freshness of bergamot, fig, and bay leaves, this high quality scent lingers on the skin long after the first spritz. An added bonus for the eco-conscious father, all Le Labo’s bottles are refillable in store.

Jo Malone London

Amber and Lavender

While many of Jo Malone London’s scents are typically floral and more skewed towards female offering – their English Pear and Freesia perfume is reportedly the Princess of Wales’s go-to – the male line-up from this truly British brand are worth taking note of. A cologne most suited for summer with notes of bergamot, French lavender, amber and spearmint, Amber & Lavender offers father’s that post-barbershop feel with its slightly minty, masculine and sophisticated aroma.

Penhaligon’s

Halfeti

Halfeti is a Penhaligon’s bestseller for a reason, this intoxicating amber and woody fragrance is named after the village in Turkey, from where its middle note of black rose is harvested. With a powerful oud base, it’s the perfect gift for those who enjoy powerful scents with aromas of musk and leather.

Serge Lutens

Écrin de fumée

The newest addition to cult French brand Serge Lutens’ collection noire, this elegant and rich fragrance with notes of tobacco, coco and rum is described as a ‘poetic ode to those who burn life at both ends’. For the father who likes the finer things in life, this might just be the perfect choice.

Tom Ford

Fougère d’Argent

The flacons of Tom Ford’s private blend collection are a staple on any discerning gentleman’s dressing table. Skip the brands much touted favourite Oud Wood, and instead think of the lesser-sung hero Fougère d’Argent this Father’s Day. Made with mandarin lavender and ginger, it’s an oriental fragrance with warm and spicy notes. Described by Tom Ford as ‘impeccable, dashing and provocative’, for the father who loves to make a statement.

Looking for more olfactive inspiration? Check out our round up of the best niche perfume brands here.