Homme Couture: The Role of Menswear in High Fashion

At a time when glamour is a near- universal aspiration, what’s the role of menswear in high fashion? Prestige finds out from two couturiers and a collector.

When Jordan-born Canadian fashion designer Rad Hourani presented the first-ever unisex collection at Paris haute couture week in 2013, it was received with great scepticism. Austere in black and white, the suits, coats and functional blazers could be deconstructed and reconstructed into 14 different outfits, and were the antithesis of the “sweet confectionary” so typical of haute couture. “Rebellion,” was the general response, while Lauren Cochrane of The Guardian wrote: “Unisex is the logical conclusion of the ‘boyfriend fit’ trend, even if a mainstream acceptance of men borrowing their partner’s clothes – ‘girlfriend fit’, anyone? – is probably a long way off.”

What Cochrane probably didn’t know was that in the late 1980s, when Tom Ford was working at Perry Ellis America (most of whose clothes were sourced in Hong Kong), he’d often try on womenswear while visiting this city. Ford was so skinny at the time that he’d fit a women’s size 8 perfectly and was thus able to instruct Perry Ellis’s suppliers on the adjustments they needed to make. (Fast forward to today’s saturation of videos on Tik Tok of young men trying on dresses or posing in maid uniforms, though never quite matching the imagined elegance of Ford in a tight frock.)

Twelve years later, when some 90 percent of haute couture garments are made for women, one wonders why Hourani’s iconoclastic collection didn’t serve as a catalyst for couture houses to embrace menswear with a similar passion. And no, this isn’t some Joe Rogan-esque rant about men or masculinity being under attack or the lack of male representation in fashion, but surely there’s a market for exquisite, made-to-order menswear that isn’t a Savile Row suit?

According to the Lebanese fashion designer and venerated bridal couturier Elie Saab, such a niche exists. “We officially introduced menswear haute couture two seasons ago, during the autumn/winter 2022-23 fashion show,” he says. “It was the first time for the brand that haute couture pieces for men were shown on the catwalk, but it wasn’t the first time that I created menswear. I’ve had male clients for a long time – the demand is high and men also have a strong interest in haute couture.” Saab believes men want to feel sophisticated and make a statement too.

Haute couture, as we know, is also all about the experience: fittings, an opportunity to work closely with revered designers and unrivalled access to the industry’s most prestigious happenings. Swedish style sensation, couture collector and self- proclaimed creative dictator Fredrik Robertsson (who was mistaken for Jared Leto at the 2022 Met Gala) knows a thing or two about the expansive possibilities of couture ownership. “I love couture – it’s wearable art,” he told Vogue, “and discussing ideas with my fashion idols who are creating cool looks for me is magical.” There’s been much speculation about Robertsson being the sole male client for several haute couture brands, a rumour he’s since put to rest. He notes, though, that some houses are more progressive than others: for example, Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf and Alexis Mabille all welcome him with open arms, while some more conservative brands aren’t especially warm to the notion of, say, a man buying a dress.

Glamour, after all, knows no gender. Dolce & Gabbana has included menswear in its made-to-order Alta Sartoria line since its launch in 2015. Then there’s Balenciaga, whose recent return to the haute couture catwalk featured T-shirts, rubbery catsuits (for gents as well as ladies), bomber jackets and hoodies, with approximately 50 percent of the collection being menswear – and full credit to creative director Demna Gvasalia’s marketing prowess and, frankly, nerve, for introducing streetwear into the highest echelons of fashion. There’s also sustainable couturier Ronald Van Der Kemp, who’s been presenting menswear since 2017 – and let’s not forget Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose most remarkable foray into men’s couture was the Valentino spring 2021 collection, which featured gilded hoodies, sequin-embellished turtlenecks and an exquisite coat covered in rose appliqués. (It was partly thanks to Piccioli, too, that fashionistas and fashionistos discovered Robertsson after he was spotted at a Valentino haute couture show in 2019.)





“I couldn’t have imagined a fashion house which didn’t include all genres,” says Piccioli. “Having menswear collections was the least we could do at the time; our challenge today is even more interesting, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the richness coming from both imaginary scenarios.”

Although the designer doesn’t believe in gender separation in couture, nor does he think that the philosophy warrants the total abandonment of exquisite poet shirts and tailored-to-the-T trousers. The very idea of haute couture stretches beyond textiles. “The rituals and the process of haute couture are an exaltation of the human being – they’re timeless,” he says. “And this non-belonging to time made me think that gender shouldn’t be a limitation, but instead an added value. Inclusivity and equality aren’t just words, but actions that must be taken. I think that to cross gender borders, it’s a natural evolution of what we do through our job.”









Saab, who won’t consider introducing a gender-fluid range, doesn’t find the notion of blurring genders all that enticing. “I like the difference between [the male and female] universes,” he says. “I prefer to separate them to make sure the outfits aren’t too alike. I like to have a rhythm in a collection, otherwise, I find it boring.” Witness his spring 2023 haute couture range, the personification of sunshine itself, which features six menswear looks, each one shaped around tailoring and executed in alluring hues of champagne. A regal lace mantle strewn with golden threads and glitter, for instance, is like the partner of a sleeveless gown with a lattice- like corset and a gossamer skirt.

Not all themes, however, translate so easily in the world of Elie Saab. “I’m very careful when designing men’s pieces,” he says. “I don’t want them to look too feminine. The spirit of men must remain, and I always make sure to treat each menswear garment as if it’s to be worn by men.”

As fashion evolves, the need to make a statement remains a constant – and haute couture is a means of communication beyond measure. And whatever the motive or inspiration, genderless or traditionally masculine, shouldn’t men be able to visit the proud maisons and indulge in all the extravagances they have to offer?