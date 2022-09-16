Fata Morgana: in Conversation with Fashion Designer Gutong Chen

Chinese fashion designer Gutong Chen talks about wearable art, synthetic mountains and her admiration for Iris Van Herpen.

How far can artistic abilities stretch when assumptions or axioms associated with the concept of clothing are abandoned? Instead of dressing our subjects as a mountain, can we turn them into a mountain while retaining the basic identifiers of human form – thus transforming them into a hybrid of nature and a person?

Muses such as these are what spurred the young Chinese fashion designer Gutong Chen to create her Body Landscape collection, an ambitious project inspired by daily bathing rituals that explores the interaction between a fluid and the human anatomy. The bulbous shapes, which often adopt ripple patterns, suggest a mirage of modern-day nereids. “The water and the 3D planes beneath the water are disassembled and reassembled with Chinese landscape-painting inspiration,” says the designer. “The human body transforms into something both familiar and distorted, something decorative and abstract. It’s the interaction of meaning and substance.”

Devising shapes that can most truthfully mimic the flow of water and the structure of glaciers requires, as might be imagined, profound ingenuity. “I used chemical materials,” she says. “We can replicate and blend the textures of the human body and rocks using ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and 3D-printed resin. We then add a layer of colouring using latex paint and aerosol paint on the fabrics. And, lastly, we harden and chisel the fabric to convey a rock-like, sculpted feel. We also took advantage of the foaming and hardening properties of the polyurethane foam sealing agents to repair and shape the EVA sculptures.” And her garments are exactly that: mind-haunting sculptures whose architecture rivals ambitious structural masterpieces.

Chen’s design aptitude seems natural, even genetic. “I was born into a fashion family – my auntie was a fashion designer herself. I grew up watching her producing all kinds of garments.” Chen’s creations might understandably be mistaken for couture, though she prefers to classify them as wearable art.

“I enjoy more freedom to experiment with materials and artisanship when producing wearable art, contributing to higher wearability and practicality,” she says. Paradoxical though it might sound, the designer describes her approach as a balance of highlighting the beauty of the human form and extreme body modification.

“Even though the collection appears to substantially alter the human shape, the core design elements actually come from the shape of the human body, including the beautiful curves of joints,” Chen says. “On top of that, I’ve put in blank sculpted parts on my drafts to expose the shape of the human body and enhance its appeal during the design process.” Now, the name – Body Landscape – becomes clear.

The designer compares the human body to a landscape painting, with the sculpted parts of the garments being layered on top of the subjects’ actual skin, not unlike mountains rising from the ground or glaciers floating on water. Chen illustrates the point further: “Even though we live in an era of rapid digital growth, we’re somehow under the impression that nature should remain in its primitive state. I find it obscene to want to make things stay the way they were hundreds of years ago. Nature, on the other hand, is always progressing and creating something new.”

Unsurprisingly, given their proclivity for physics-defying shapes, Chen says the Dutch couturier Iris Van Herpen is her design hero. “I worship her works. Her designs are a glimpse into the endless possibilities of fashioning shapes after nature in garment construction. Van Herpen explores the interaction between mankind and nature while utilising advanced sustainable technology to instil a sense of movement into static garments.