Powder Power: Ins and Outs of Alpine Style

Dreaming of stylishly slaloming down snowy slopes, we examine, dissect and define the Alpine lifestyle phenomenon.

The Instagram hashtag #apresski numbers upwards of 600,000 posts, most featuring lacquered Moncler jackets, a farm of mink, fox and even sable, and one vintage picture of Antonella Lualdi posing in a zebra bikini at Cortina d’Ampezzo. Then there’s the viral video of a young woman skiing while sipping coffee in a robe with a towel over her head, which inspired countless imitations. But what about the time before social-media magnates had a blue-stained grip on our collective throats?

Bogner Frozen Riviera collection

In December 1939, Vogue was the first mainstream fashion publication to put a skier on its cover – an illustration of a woman sitting on a ski lift wearing a dark green blouson jacket with shoulder pads and bishop sleeves, a red headscarf and massive yellow mittens. (We could only speculate whether the muse for such an image was Joan Crawford, Vivien Leigh as Joan Crawford or young Henry Fonda in drag. But I digress.) As for Hollywood, some six decades ago the 007 franchise struck gold when producers began capitalising on the Alpine lifestyle with elaborate chase scenes on powder-covered European slopes. In 1967s’ On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, for instance, George Lazenby’s James Bond ski-scaped the henchmen somewhere in the Swiss Alps, all while wearing a sleek cobalt-blue suit by German performance brand Bogner. Some might say illustrious, others – erotic.

Bogner Frozen Riviera collection

The man behind the suit, Willy Bogner, has been a fixture in the ski world for decades, predicting about 40 years ago that skiing would become the lifestyle phenomenon it is now. According to the brand’s CEO Heinz Hackl and director of brand management Barbara Holzer, “he created musicals on snow and brought top-class filmmaking to the slopes. He was way ahead of his time, creating content that a new generation today can respect and appreciate.” The film to which Hackl and Holzer refer is Fire and Ice, a 1986 sports cinema phenomenon that won Bavarian Film and Bambi awards, while defining the skiwear aesthetics of the following decade almost single-handedly.

A shot from Willy Bogner’s Fire and Ice (1986)

Since Bogner’s conception 90 years ago, athluxury sports fashion has been its core pillar, proudly attesting to a commitment to intersectionality in sportswear that couldn’t be more relevant now. “The modern woman and man appreciate a luxurious mix of fashionable aesthetics with functionality and new, high-quality materials,” Hackl and Holzer explain. “Skiwear allows everyone to create their own personal climate zone – an effect that can also be helpful in everyday use.” And Germans should be trusted: since 1952, the brand has proved its expertise time and again by supporting Olympians such as Heidi Biebl, Rosi Mittermaier, Irene Epple and Christa Kinshofer.

Bogner autumn/winter 2022

Which isn’t to say sleek Bondian get-ups are the universal Alpine regalia (that would make the slopes simply too steamy). There’s certainly a place pedestal for materials that might previously have felt more Place Vendôme than Courchevel. In 2018, for example, Chanel added tweed panels to its Coco Neige puffer jackets. French skiwear brand Fusalp followed suit with tweed jackets that transition beautifully from the slopes to post-piste, much like its new Françoise coat. “It’s a quilted long coat crafted from waterproof wool,” the brand’s creative director, Mathilde Lacoste, tells me. “The cinched belted waist highlights the feminine silhouette. The removable sleeves turn it into a long puffy cardigan, which is fashionable yet functional and easy to layer.”

Fusalp autumn/winter 2022

Last year marked the second collaboration between Fusalp and Chloé, erasing another boundary between ready-to- wear and slope-bound uniforms. As fashion connoisseurs might remember, Chloé’s autumn/winter 2021 collection marked Gabriela Hearst’s debut as creative director for the house, and was rife with striped ankle-length ponchos. The skiwear capsule reimagined that signature silhouette as a padded cape decorated with geometric prints tracing its perimeter with ’70s-inspired colours. “Spanning classic navy, winter white, vibrant red, beige rosé and antique rust, the palette nods to Fusalp’s tradition of outfitting the national ski team, while alluding to the naturally feminine tones that are emblematically Chloé,” Lacoste explains. “It’s a comfort- chic statement that isn’t limited to sport.”

Second Chloé x Fusalp capsule collection

If legacy Austrian brand Frauenschuh, now available exclusively at The Holiday Project, is anything to go by, skiwear staples continue to migrate to the cities. Originally a Kitzbühel-based leather manufacturer, Frauenschuh is often dubbed “the Hermès of skiwear”, though today its signature shearling coats, lambskin jackets and base layers are infiltrating the Upper East Side, Mayfair and the 16th arrondissement. “Our best-selling second layer is originally a ski piece,” says representative Simon Frauenschuh. “It was originally inspired by the neoprene look from powder. We have a lot of customers in cities like New York and LA, where people wear it as regular outerwear or for sports, like golf and horse riding. You can use it for multiple environments. I use all our ski clothes for other purposes.”

Legacy Austrian brand Frauenschuh is often dubbed “the Hermès of skiwear”

And streetwear, as the Alpine uniform’s most loyal mistress, mustn’t be forgotten. We’ve all seen snowboarders strutting down the streets of Brooklyn, Paris, Seoul and even Moscow, free of the sport’s essential hardware, yet strapped into snow boots, gloved with nylon mittens and armoured in puffer vests. Somewhat perpendicular to the white-gloved elegance of Frauenschuh’s apres-ski staples are the logo-coated creations from Fendi, Versace, Balmain and, of course, Louis Vuitton.

Balmain x Rossignol capsule collection

The latter has become somewhat a symbol of fashion rebellion thanks to the late skater-snowboarder-artist-thinker-musician Virgil Abloh. His pre-spring 2023 collection, Snow, bravely asks: what if Gstaad were more receptive to streetwear? We see sweatsuits taped with fair isle motifs (among which LV monograms reside), ski visors dipped in logos, quilted and sustainable re-imaginings of the Keepall, Discovery Bumbag and Dopp Kit and, naturally, snowboard boots in black and white.

Louis Vuitton Snow capsule

Moncler is another. The Grenoblois maison’s 70th-anniversary collaboration with Palm Angels made waves across social media with images of Elsa Hosk dressed in a luminescent puffer jacket. Named Moncler Maya 70, the piece is coated entirely with optical fibres, treading the line between Kosinski’s Tron and whichever Star Trek movie was the most fashionable.

Moncler Maya 70 jacket

To resurrect the early extra-marital metaphor, Alpine fashion, whether skiwear, post-piste attire or snowboarding uniforms, has built one the most progressive polygamous relationships with streetwear and high fashion known to humankind. Some would thank 007 for that, others would praise Fire and Ice, many might point to the current trend of cross-disciplinary collaborations in fashion, and the remainder would name that 1939 Vogue cover as the culprit. For simple observers like us, what matters most is the excuse to cover up in layers of neoprene, nylon and shearling the minute the temperature in the city drops below 25 degrees.