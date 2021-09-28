Watching the devastating events unfold in Afghanistan has no doubt been a horrifying and helpless experience for many, as we, rooted to our seats with our eyes fixated on the screen, wonder if there’s anything we could do to help the over half a million Afghans forced to flee from their homes.

Rosie Lillis, a jewellery specialist and a new mother, keenly felt that she needed to do something, saying, “The threat to safety, basic rights to work and education, not to mention lives, is so real and I want to help in whatever way I can to try and support those protecting the women and children most at risk.”

Her solution? “Jewellers for Afghanistan”, a charity auction to raise funds for the charity Women for Afghan Women, which is a grassroots women’s rights organisation helping to evacuate and provide urgent resources, shelter and care to vulnerable women and children during this crisis.

Turns out, many others wanted to help. Twenty-five independent jewellers have responded to Lillis’ call to donate a piece of jewellery, including popular brands like Solange, Shaune Leane, Pippa Small, Annoushka and Theo Fennell, to emerging talents like Jessie Thomas, Christopher Thompson-Royds, Rachel Boston and Otiumberg.

Their jewellery will be auctioned as part of an online auction with London fine art auction house Roseberys, with official bidding running for a week from now until Monday, October 4, 2021. In support of this important cause, Roseberys has also waived its fees, meaning that 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go directly to the charity.

Here’s the full list of participating jewellers: Annoushka, Bear Brooksbank, Boochier, By Pariah, Christopher Thompson-Royds, Gee Woods, Georgina Boyce, Humphrey Butler, Jessie Thomas, Liv Luttrell, Minka Jewels, Otiumberg, Pippa Small, Rachel Boston, Rebus, Rosa de la Cruz, Ruth Tomlinson, Shaun Leane, Solange Azagury Partridge, Sophie Keegan, Sophie Theakston, Tada and Toy, Tessa Packard, Theo Fennell and Theodora Warre.

Discover the Jewellers for Afghanistan charity auction and place your bids for this incredible cause here.