By Stephanie Ip
Managing Editor
28 Sep 2021
Watching the devastating events unfold in Afghanistan has no doubt been a horrifying and helpless experience for many, as we, rooted to our seats with our eyes fixated on the screen, wonder if there’s anything we could do to help the over half a million Afghans forced to flee from their homes.

Rosie Lillis, a jewellery specialist and a new mother, keenly felt that she needed to do something, saying, “The threat to safety, basic rights to work and education, not to mention lives, is so real and I want to help in whatever way I can to try and support those protecting the women and children most at risk.”

Her solution? “Jewellers for Afghanistan”, a charity auction to raise funds for the charity Women for Afghan Women, which is a grassroots women’s rights organisation helping to evacuate and provide urgent resources, shelter and care to vulnerable women and children during this crisis.

  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Annoushka
    Annoushka
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Boochier
    Boochier
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Bear Brooksbank
    Bear Brooksbank
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - By Pariah
    By Pariah
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Gee Woods
    Gee Woods
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Georgina Boyce
    Georgina Boyce
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Humphrey Butler
    Humphrey Butler
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Jessie Thomas
    Jessie Thomas
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Liv Luttrell
    Liv Luttrell
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Minka Jewels
    Minka Jewels
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Otiumberg
    Otiumberg
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Pippa Small
    Pippa Small
The jewellers participating in the Jewellers for Afghanistan charity auction

Turns out, many others wanted to help. Twenty-five independent jewellers have responded to Lillis’ call to donate a piece of jewellery, including popular brands like Solange, Shaune Leane, Pippa Small, Annoushka and Theo Fennell, to emerging talents like Jessie Thomas, Christopher Thompson-Royds, Rachel Boston and Otiumberg.

Their jewellery will be auctioned as part of an online auction with London fine art auction house Roseberys, with official bidding running for a week from now until Monday, October 4, 2021. In support of this important cause, Roseberys has also waived its fees, meaning that 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go directly to the charity.

  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Rachel Boston
    Rachel Boston
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Rebus
    Rebus
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Rosa de la Cruz
    Rosa de la Cruz
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Ruth Tomlinson
    Ruth Tomlinson
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Shaun Leane
    Shaun Leane
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Solange Azagury Partridge
    Solange
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Sophie Keegan
    Sophie Keegan
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Sophie Theakston
    Sophie Theakston
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Tada and Toy
    Tada and Toy
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Tessa Packard
    Tessa Packard
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Theo Fennell
    Theo Fennell
  • Jewellers for Afghanistan - Theodora Warre
    Theodora Warre
100 percent of the proceeds will go to Women for Afghan Women

Here’s the full list of participating jewellers: Annoushka, Bear Brooksbank, Boochier, By Pariah, Christopher Thompson-Royds, Gee Woods, Georgina Boyce, Humphrey Butler, Jessie Thomas, Liv Luttrell, Minka Jewels, Otiumberg, Pippa Small, Rachel Boston, Rebus, Rosa de la Cruz, Ruth Tomlinson, Shaun Leane, Solange Azagury Partridge, Sophie Keegan, Sophie Theakston, Tada and Toy, Tessa Packard, Theo Fennell and Theodora Warre.

Discover the Jewellers for Afghanistan charity auction and place your bids for this incredible cause here.

Stephanie Ip
Managing Editor
A print and multimedia journalist, Stephanie has written for several of Hong Kong's most prominent luxury lifestyle publications on topics spanning watches and jewellery, travel, beauty, and fashion. She lives an active lifestyle, is always curious about the next health trend, but will never turn down a drink, or two, or three.
watches Jewellery travel beauty Fashion

