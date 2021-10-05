This month, we’ve turned our focus on the amazing high jewellery pieces that have been born from some of our favourite fashion houses. As their collections show, if you draw on the right motifs, some fashion trends can last forever.

Chanel

Chanel Collection N°5 earrings

In a touch of sheer genius, Chanel has magnificently turned its Chanel No. 5 perfume into an entire high-jewellery collection. From the bottle and stopper, to the flowers, the village and even the number 5 itself, the Collection N°5 is a dream for any Chanel lover. The Eternal N°5 earrings come in white gold and diamonds. On one side is an emerald-cut diamond, while the other earring showcases the number 5 with a brilliant-cut diamond nestled within the curve of the numeral.

Hermès

Hermès Lignes Sensibles Réseau lumière necklace

A line, a volume or a form is at the heart of each unique piece from Hermès’ Lignes Sensibles collection by Pierre Hardy — an embellishment that drapes across the body to accentuate its structure and movement. The Hermès Réseau lumière is a sautoir necklace with streams of sapphires in graduated shades, gliding over the skin like dewdrops under the sunlight.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Bravery collection necklace

The Bravery high-jewellery collection is designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof who found inspiration in Louis Vuitton’s roots. “I was so surprised that a fashion house like Louis Vuitton was created through the sheer courage of one young man,” says the jewellery designer. A highlight is this three-layered necklace with three exceptional sugarloaf cabochons: a 19.70-carat Sri Lankan sapphire, an 8.64-carat Colombian emerald and a 7.11-carat Madagascan sapphire.

Dior

Dior Rose high jewellery secret watch

The new Dior high-jewellery collection celebrates the rebirth of Dior’s historic home, Hôtel Particulier at 30 Avenue Montaigne, with the reimagination of the figurative rose in all their forms — romantic, stained-glass, futuristic and abstract couture. This secret watch showcases the romantic side of the rose with diamonds and purple garnets crowned with a pink sapphire.

