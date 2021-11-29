Chunky Chains: Chokers & Cable Link Jewellery for Winter 2021

We take a look at some chunky chains, perfect for winter this year.

From diamond-set necklaces to pearl chain links and rose gold chokers…

FRED: Force 10

FRED‘s Force 10 collection, created in 1966 from sailing inspirations such as the buckle and sailing cable, has long been one of the brand’s bestsellers for its gender-free appeal. The collection gets an upgrade in a new design that features the buckle motif in a chain design. We particularly love this necklace and bracelet combination in white gold set with diamonds.

Tiffany & Co: HardWear

Chain jewellery has long been a defining aspect of Tiffany & Co. In fact, it launched a collection of chain bracelets and necklaces in 2017 called HardWear, which in turn was inspired by an archival unisex bracelet from 1971 named Ball and Chain. This year, new styles have been added to this mainstay collection, with the unexpected addition of pearls to lend elegance and refinement to the utilitarian chain links.

Louis Vuitton: LV Chain Links

Created by Virgil Abloh for the spring/summer 2019 collection when he first joined Louis Vuitton, the LV Chain Links necklace has since become a staple in the brand’s jewellery collection and an emblematic piece, especially for men. This season, a limited series of the LV Chain Links necklace is being offered at dedicated pop-up stores in 12 cities — a dozen necklaces will be released in a chosen city for a limited and numbered edition of 12 pieces. On the clasp of each model will be a special plate engraving with a three-letter code for the name of the city — in our case, HKG.

BVLGARI: Tubogas

The Tubogas necklace has always been one of BVLGARI’s stylistic trademarks, a supple and ultra-contemporary chain inspired by the gas pipe, featuring interlocking gold strips wrapped tightly together. Its new rose-gold Monete necklace features an ancient coin and pavé diamonds on a Tubogas choker, an utterly bold and precious jewellery piece that captures the eternal spirit of Rome.

Graff: Inspired by Twombly

Graff’s Inspired by Twombly collection captures the spontaneity of artist Cy Twombly and his distinctive calligraphic paint strokes in swirls and spirals of scintillating diamond. We particularly love the silhouette of the diamond pavé bands that showcase loops of yellow or white gold dotted with diamonds for maximum impact.