Frivole: Van Cleef & Arpels’ Love for Flowers

Two natural wonders – flowers and precious stones – continues to fascinate jewellery designers especially when dark days of winter segue to the warmth and sunshine-infused colours of spring.

So, what better way to greet the beginning of a new and brighter season than with a bejewelled bouquet of floral jewellery from the venerable Paris-based jewellery house of Van Cleef & Arpels?

The beauty of nature’s flora and fauna has played a significant role in the history of the French luxury brand since its founding in 1906. And its Frivole collection, first introduced in 2003 and encompassing bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, watches and others, with new designs added every year, seems particularly apt for this season, perhaps signalling brighter days ahead, especially after a tumultuous past year.

Flowers have been a central motif to Van Cleef & Arpels since 1906.

The new additions include six new creations in rose gold and diamonds which include a pair of earrings, a pendant and a bracelet – all of them mini-models – that lyrically portray nature in all its beauty where delicate folded floral motifs are brought to life with three-dimensional, heart-shaped petals surrounding a diamond core.

French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet was brought in to reimagine boutique décor based on the house’s tradition of floral jewellery. Recreating a sketchbook feel, the result of Navet’s work is now being showcased around Van Cleef & Arpels’ stores worldwide.

With flowers at the centre of the collection, the high-quality craftsmanship of the house is evident in the creation of these enchanting pieces. To enhance the luminosity of each piece, Van Cleef & Arpels uses three finishes – the mirror polish technique to amplify lustre; the mise a jour to maximise lightness; and interlocked filets to protect the stone – at various points of the jewel to ensure it achieves its desired look.

The playful Between the Finger Ring is a classic example of how the brand uses these techniques. Mirror-polished radiant rose gold, accentuated with round diamonds, ensures the ring catches everyone’s eye from any angle.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ skilled craftsman uses various techniques to enhance the glitter of gold and brilliance of diamonds.

The same goes for the Frivole pendant and bracelet with their slim chains and earrings. Ideal for daily wear from day to night, they feature a central floral motif whose heart-shaped petals are pave-set with diamonds to add that extra sparkle.

The Frivole collection is now available at all Van Cleef & Arpels boutiques.