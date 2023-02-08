Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Valentine’s Day Wishlist

There’s maybe only that one time in the year when the world collectively decides everything pink and red and decked out with hearts is a good idea; that one time of the year when you could – and would – unashamedly buy said things and then also ask for flowers, and presents, maybe even a romantic date night out for two. Valentine’s Day is coming right up, and here’s me, shamelessly asking for not one present, not two, but seven.

Our Managing Editor’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist Is…

Rainbow K Crystal Heart ring

How cute is this love-letter ring? Wear it on your pinky, or any finger really, and marvel at how the dainty heart seemingly floats upon the crystal plate.

The Floristry flowers

Why settle for one bouquet when you can get a subscription? Are you as obsessed with The Floristry’s luscious blooms as I am? Fresh flower refills every week? Yes please.

Omega De Ville Mini Trésor

The Trésor never looked so good in Moonshine Gold paired with the Toile de Jouy strap in red floral, inspired by 18th-century palatial tapestries and porcelain.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian candle

Everything’s extra rosy with this À la rose candle by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which will scent the air with delicate fresh blooms. Love is in the air, almost.

Judith Lieber Hot Lips clutch

Pucker up big time with Judith Lieber’s gold crystal-bedazzled Hot Lips clutch, which opens up to hold a lipstick and your cards – who needs a phone? Available at Lane Crawford.

Jessie V E necklace

This specially commissioned piece by Jessie V E, called Fam on the Moon, showcases oval and round diamonds set in platinum, perched on a crescent moon. Each gem symbolises a family member or a loved one, making this a wonderfully heartfelt gift.

Tom Ford Naked Rose lip colour

Keep your lips seductive with this Tom Ford Beauty Satin Matte lipstick in an intense rosy hue. The packaging is also charmingly pink.