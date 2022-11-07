Mariah Carey Partners with Chopard to Bring Butterflies into a New Jewellery Collection

Mariah Carey and Chopard have come together to bring us high and fine jewellery collections inspired by a winged motif dear to both.

There’s probably little the world doesn’t know about Mariah Carey. The pop diva has charmed generations with her dulcet tones and incredible five-octave range, dazzled on the stage and on red carpets with sparkling sequinned numbers and came to be the defining voice of Christmas with her irreplaceable hit – in fact, it was during the night when Carey received her diamond disc for “All I Want for Christmas is You” that she first talked to Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele about turning her imaginations to actual high-jewellery pieces.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Chopard and Mariah Carey launch the Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection and the Happy Butterfly X Mariah Carey Collection at Soho Grand Hotel on September 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Chopard)

Scheufele, the co-president and artistic director at Chopard, recalls the night. “Our collaboration started in December 2020 and it’s been a wonderful journey,” she says. “Mariah’s energy and enthusiasm were very inspiring.”

According to Scheufele, the idea to create butterfly designs in the co-creation was a no-brainer, as the resonance between Carey’s own world and that of Chopard was so natural. “When we started to discuss about a co-creation, the idea of a butterfly collection came very quickly,” she says. “It highlights all the values of Chopard, representing renewed aspirations and a free-spirited approach in life.”

The butterfly has always carried such symbolism in between its delicate wings – born forth from a cocoon, it’s a representation of rebirth, of a new journey. The jewellery world has long been fascinated by this winged creature whose fragile flappers are adorned with nature’s most kaleidoscopic colours and patterns. Chopard was no exception; the butterfly motif has long been one of its most enduring motifs.

The unique high jewellery necklace designed for Chopard by Mariah Carey

For Carey, the butterfly is a dazzling emblem of her own metamorphosis. In 1997, Carey released her deeply personal album Butterfly, which marked a real turning point in her career and life with new musical inspirations that helped her evolve in her voice in R&B and hip-hop, as well as marking the beginning of her new-found freedom.

The Chopard x Mariah Carey collection, inspired by the butterfly, pays tribute to the 25th-anniversary reissue of the album’s release. Knowing that the award-winning singer had a love for one-of-a-kind pieces, Chopard designed a diamond suite that includes a pair of earrings, a statement necklace and a ring, asymmetrical butterflies all set in Fairmined- certified ethical white gold accentuated with sparkling diamonds.

Chopard has long pioneered the use of ethical gold and diamonds in its jewellery. Says Scheufele, “These values are just as essential in the eyes of Mariah, whose many charitable commitments are in harmony with Chopard.”

Mariah Carey wearing the Happy Butterflies collection

The collaboration has also resulted in a new fine-jewellery Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey capsule collection. More suited for day-to-day wear, the Happy Butterfly collection revisits the butterfly in ethical gold, diamonds and carnelian.

The Happy Diamonds codes are also transformed into Happy Butterflies – look closely and you’ll see a free diamond dancing within the openworked heart of the jewellery piece. Inspired by the asymmetrical nature of Carey’s unique designs, the Happy Butterflies feature wings that unfold in a way that gives the design a new dynamic. Made in ethical rose or white gold, diamonds or carnelian, the capsule includes a pendant necklace, bangle, ring and a pair of earrings.









The butterfly remains a personal emblem for Carey. And now the whole world gets to wear her designs and be reminded of the delicate creature’s enduring symbolism of metamorphosis and change.