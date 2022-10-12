Rosamund Kwan to Auction Off Her Jewellery Collection for Charity

Known for her great looks, humble personality and genuine candour – as we find out in our in-depth cover story with her two years ago – Rosamund Kwan is also a seasoned jewellery collector and budding philanthropist. The former actress has partnered with Christie’s to sell part of her extensive jewellery collection, with a total estimate of HK$100 million, in the name of charity.

Magnificent Jewels from the Collection of Rosamund Kwan will be one of the top highlights of the Magnificent Jewels live auction in Hong Kong on November 28th. The jewels on auction consist of 51 elegant, vintage pieces by renowned jewellers such as Cartier, Buccellati, Bvlgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton and Boghossian, from Kwan’s private collection, allowing audiences a glean into her superb taste in jewellery.

Rosamund Kwan wears a diamond necklace (est HK$3m-5m) and a diamond ear hoop (est HK$380,000-580,000)

A portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to charity, continuing Kwan’s philanthropic endeavours. In a video with Christie’s, Kwan explains that following the pandemic, she wanted to focus more on the environment, as well as helping the less fortunate within the community.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Christie’s to share my passion for jewellery and offer a part of my collection to jewellery enthusiasts worldwide,” she says. “These pieces are a perfect representation of my preferred style: vintage and simple, but also elegant, timeless, and very easy to match and wear. Each piece carries significance to my collecting journey and personal life, and evokes some fond memories. I sincerely hope they will find new homes through this auction, and look forward to seeing the sale proceeds go toward doing more good in the world.”

Van Cleef & Arpels pearl and diamond bangle (Est HK$300,000-500,000)

Bvlgari diamond ring/ brooch (Est $2.5m-3.5m)

Moussaeif diamond and ruby earrings (Est HK$10m-15m)

Boucheron diamond ring (Est HK$9m-12m)

Ruby and diamond bracelet (Est $500,000-800,000)

Vickie Sek, who heads the jewellery department at Christie’s Asia Pacific, adds: “Building upon our heritage and success in offering the most prominent private collections at auction, such as The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor (New York, 2011), Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence (New York, 2019), and Twelve Jewels by JAR from The Estate of Ann Getty (New York, 2022), we are very honoured and delighted for the opportunity to present Rosamund’s collection to collectors around the world. Rosamund is not only esteemed and recognised for her achievements in the film industry, but also for her discerning eye for the very best fine jewellery. These pieces are truly stunning, and offer a glimpse of Rosamund’s impeccable collecting taste. We look forward to welcoming jewellery enthusiasts and collectors to our saleroom in Hong Kong this November.”

(Header image: Rosamund Kwan wears a Boghossian 12.64-carat Burmese no heat treatment ruby and diamond ring (est HK$22m-35m) and a ruby and diamond bracelet (est HK$500,000-800,000))