The Best Jewellery Moments on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Diamonds absolutely had their moment on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet hosted in Los Angeles, California last night. Bedazzling the neck of Lady Gaga, or encircling the wrist of Salma Hayek and more – the statement “but diamonds are a girl’s best friend” never rang truer.

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for House of Gucci, Lady Gaga dressed Old Hollywood chic and accessorised with a Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Flowers and Leaves necklace in 18K yellow gold and platinum with diamonds.

Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co

Selena Gomez looked stunning in black with a slick hairdo that showed off her neck, on which a Bvlgari Serpenti choker necklace in diamonds was snugly wrapped.

Helen Mirren, who’s received the SAG Life Achievement Award this year, matched her Dolce & Gabbana custom pink cady gown with a Harry Winston Secret Cluster parure in diamond and pink sapphires. And we can’t get over the jewellery watch on Salma Hayek’s wrist – the Harry Winston Signature 7.

Salma Hayek in Harry Winston

Ariana DeBose, who’s won her first SAG for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, shone in a De Beers Assana High Jewellery necklace in white gold and diamonds, plus earrings, rings and a diamond bracelet to match, also from De Beers.

Ariana DeBose in De Beers

Below are all our favourite jewellery looks from the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet.