This year’s Gilded Glamour theme at the Met Gala 2022 saw the world’s stars sparkling in spectacular vintage jewels and exquisite tiaras.

Inspired by The Gilded Age of the mid-nineteenth century, the Met Gala 2022‘s glittering Gilded Glamour theme caused an influx of opulence in the form of heirloom jewellery pulled off with dazzling modernity.

Here are our favourite jewellery moments from the Met Gala 2022

Emma Chamberlain in a vintage Cartier tiara, choker, earrings and rings

Vanessa Hudgens in Messika earrings, bracelet and diamond rings

Michelle Yeoh in a Tasaki necklace and a Richard Mille watch

Naomi Campbell in Jacob & Co jewels

Blake Lively in Lorraine Schwartz jewels

Hoyeon Jung in Louis Vuitton high jewellery

Venus Williams in Bulgari

Billie Eilish in antique and vintage Fred Leighton

Simone Ashley in DeBeers choker and earrings

Alicia Keys in Tiffany & Co. earrings

(All images courtesy of the respective brands and Getty Images)