Stars shone bright on the 94th Academy Awards red carpet bedecked with the brightest diamonds and vivid coloured stones.

We’ve seen the return of statement necklaces on previous red carpets, but this time around, it seems like our favourite celebrities, presenters and nominees are out to express their stylish personalities in new ways.

We take a look at some of our favourite jewellery looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Ariana DeBose in De Beers

Lupita Nyongo in De Beers

Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston and Omega

Simu Liu in Omega

Timothée Chalamet in Cartier

Zendaya in Bvlgari

Jessica Chastain in Gucci high jewellery

Billie Eilish in Fred Leighton

Mila Kunis in Messika

Youn Yuh-Jung in Chanel

Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co

Alana Haim in Louis Vuitton high jewellery

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Cartier

Olivia Colman in Chopard

Vanessa Hudgens in Bvlgari

Caitriona Balfe in Van Cleef & Arpels

Zoë Kravitz in Kwiat

Maddie Ziegler in Swarovski

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli in Tiffany & Co

Tiffany Haddish in Pomellato

Queen Latifah in Chopard

(All images courtesy from the respective brands and Getty Images)