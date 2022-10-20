Celestial Art: Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewellery Inspired by the Stars

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Sous les étoiles high jewellery shines against a backdrop of enthralling nebulas, heavenly stars and cosmic explosions, paying tribute to the infinite universe from which it takes its inspiration.

ARTWORK ZACH

WORDS STEPHANIE IP

Discover Van Cleef & Arpels’ celestial-inspired high jewellery from its Sous les étoiles collection below.

Tresor Astral Necklace

This unique sapphire necklace is a bejewelled depiction of two stars, Alcor and Mizar, that lie close together in the Great Bear constellation. To represent the pair of stars, two sapphires are juxtaposed head to head in an open collar, necklace-style. It took Van Cleef & Arpels a year to match the two stones – one, from Sri Lanka, that weighs 31.17 carats and another weighing 22.82 carats. Both are octagonal cuts and are harmoniously matched in hue – a deep intense blue tinged with violet.

Centural Necklace and Ondulation Etoilée Ring

Van Cleef & Arpels studied many interpretations of the night sky to create the dreamy Sous les étoiles collection, including recent awe-inspiring images released by Nasa. The Centre necklace captures the intense glow of distant planets with a beautiful 24.83-carat pear-shaped Imperial topaz and a 3-carat oval-shaped Mozambique pink sapphire, both which are detachable and can be worn separately. Equally matched in intensity is the Ondulation étoilée ring, in white gold with one round pink tourmaline of 20.68 carats, pink sapphires and diamonds.

Jupiter Ring and Ellen Bracelet

Both the Jupiter ring and the Ellen bracelet from the Van Cleef & Arpels collection bring the enchantment of the green emerald to the forefront. On the ring, in white gold and platinum, is an emerald-cut emerald of 6.37 carats with a halo of black spinels and diamonds. The bracelet holds an emerald-cut emerald of 9.03 carats in its centre, where it’s surrounded by more emeralds, sapphires, black spinels and diamonds, inspired by the dazzling silhouettes and chromatic explosions of the heavens.

Doubles Galaxies Saphir Mauve and Rose Clips

In a swirl of constellations, these two Van Cleef & Arpels clips in rose gold capture the imagination with their wondrous depiction of the galaxy. The Mauve Clip features an oval-cut mauve sapphire of 7.24 carats in the centre, surrounded by scintillating pink sapphires, rubies and diamonds. The Rose Clip is beautifully set with an oval-cut pink sapphire of 6.06 carats, as mauve sapphires, rubies and diamonds cluster around the centre stone in a celestial dance.

Aurigae Ring and Perséides Bracelet

Named after the constellation whose Latin name means “charioteer”, the Aurigae showcases an emerald-cut sapphire of 13.06 carats in a geometric-like design in mauve sapphires and diamonds. The ring is paired with the Perséides bracelet, named for the prolific meteor shower that occurs every year during summertime. The bracelet features two cushion-cut sapphires of 13.03 carats and 12.16 carats, set against twinkling blue and mauve sapphires and diamonds.