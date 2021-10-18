In a beautiful collaboration with French artist Charlotte Gastaut, Van Cleef & Arpels has imagined a world of fantasy gardens and mythical creatures to showcase its most precious high-jewellery collections. We take an enchanted look.

Since 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels has built itself an imaginary world in which its jewellery pieces can reside, an infinite cosmos of enchanted gardens, mythical creatures and beautiful fairies. This was indeed the world we were introduced to when we stepped through the worn stone steps of the Pedder Building and into Van Cleef & Arpel’s Enchanting Garden, a poetic paradise created by French artist Charlotte Gastaut for the maison to showcase its high-jewellery creations and timepieces last month.

The high jewellery display at Pedder Building

If it feels as if you’ve stepped straight into the pages of a beautifully illustrated children’s book, in a way you have, because that’s Gastaut’s speciality. The artist has illustrated more than 80 children’s books and has had a working relationship with Van Cleef & Arpels since 2018, when she created a graphic universe to illustrate the Quatre contes de Grimms high-jewellery collection.

Jardin de rubis necklace with detachable clip In white gold and rose gold with one cushion-cut ruby of 18.12 carats, rubies, pink and white diamonds; Pétales de vœux bracelet In white gold and rose gold with Traditional Mystery Set rubies, two round diamonds for 4.19 carats and diamonds; Amara transformable ring In white gold with one cushion-cut ruby of 3.93 carats and diamonds

Gastaut’s distinctive style is characterised by her love for bold splashes of colours, whimsical patterns and exotic birds and animals. In this latest collaboration, Gastaut is given the freedom to create a wholly new universe for Van Cleef & Arpels around nature, and to magnify its precious high-jewellery collections. “Van Cleef & Arpels is one of the only maisons that enables me to imagine the decor without restriction. I can go wild: colours, patterns, reptitions. Nature is in the spotlight,” says the artist.

Azuré butterfly Between the Finger Ring In white gold with one cushion-cut blue-green tourmaline of 8.64 carats, sapphires, green tourmalines and diamonds; Ludo bracelet In white gold with onyx and diamonds; Myrrha clip in white gold with emeralds and diamonds

Bathed in the mysterious glow of moonlight, the enchanting garden is inhabited by an abundance of flora and fauna, both familiar and peculiar. As we wander through the forest grounds, nocturnal birdsong echoes

in the air, adding to this new universe’s mystery. There’s plenty to see on your light garden stroll – the maison’s most treasured high-jewellery collections are displayed in little kiosks throughout, every corner you turn revealing

a new surprise.

Zip Couture Mallow necklace In rose gold with rubies and diamonds; Cadenas watch In rose-gold case with round diamonds in snow-type setting and princess-cut rubies; Secret des abeilles ring In rose gold, yellow gold and white gold with one oval-cut ruby of 5.07 carats, mauve sapphires and diamonds

On a different floor, Gastaut has brought us her vision of the enchanting garden during the daytime – this is where we mingle on the opening night. As models sashay down the aisle between our dinner courses, their necks and limbs adorned with sparkling jewels, we can’t help but think: Van Cleef & Arpels might have imagined all this, but we wouldn’t mind staying in this dream state a good while longer.

On left model: Snowflake Collerette necklace with detachable pendant In platinum and white gold with diamonds; Pavots earrings In white gold with pink sapphires, amethysts, chloromelanite and diamonds On right model: Flying butterfly Between the Finger Ring In white gold and rose gold with Traditional Mystery Set sapphires and diamonds; Alma ballerina clip In white gold and rose gold with Traditional Mystery Set sapphires, pink sapphires, black spinels, gray mother-of-pearl and diamonds; Miss Sook bracelet In white gold with one cabochon-cut black opal of 10.90 carats, one pear-shaped diamond of 3.26 carats, blue and pink sapphires, emeralds, onyx and diamonds

Photography Ruby Law

Styling Gennady Oreshkin

Hair and Make-up provided by Van Cleef & Arpels

Models Anna P and Aleksandra S at Primo