Last Minute Christmas Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Can you believe it’s already the end of the year? Perhaps the most exciting part of December is the joy of giving itself, gauche though it may sound. Here are our top picks for last-minute Christmas gifts. From cutting-edge pleasure devices to stunning horological treasures, with this guide, you will instantly discover what makes your heart sparkle.

LELO DOTTM Clitoral Stimulator

It’s time to turn your self-pleasure into indulgence with LELO DOTTM – a clitoral pinpoint vibrator that’s guaranteed to make you shiver – in the best way possible. Unlike other vibrators, LELO DOTTM provides an elliptical oscillation with pinpoint precision, with which you can explore new orgasmic pathways. And remember not to limit yourself on this journey, as LELO DOTTM offers eight different vibration patterns, allowing for a feast of exhilarating experiences.

NTIMINA Lily CupTM

We get it. Having period creep on you while you’re attempting to enjoy the White Lotus experience in Sicily is unnerving to say the least. Well, things happen and this is when INTIMINA Lily CupTM comes in. Made of medical-grade silicone, Lily Cup can be rolled as thin as a tampon and can be worn overnight for up to 8 hours, which makes it a perfect travel.

Dom Pérignon Vintage Rose 2008

Fancy some fizz and bubbles to light up this Christmas? You can’t miss the limited edition Dom Pérignon Vintage Rosé. Best part? Its bottle was created in collaboration with the one and only – Lady Gaga. The design of the bottle demonstrates a shift of paradigm with its inflated metallic cover that looks like its breaking out of itself. With a concoction of raspberries and violets at the forefront, the champagne instantly engages you. The final notes of peonies and white pepper grant a rich finish of sheer delight.

Harry Winston Premier Precious Garden 36mm Automatic

Newly joining Harry Winston’s Premier Automatic timepiece collection is the Precious Garden 36mm specimen. Harnessing inspiration from the raw, undying beauty of nature, this stunning creation is a tribute to Loire Valley, the “Garden of France”. To depict a thriving, bright and affluent garden scene, 590 brilliant-cut diamonds are set at the foundation of the dial, on which a tasteful wreath made of pear-shaped tsavorites and pink sapphires mimics a floral mise-en-scène. Finished with a pink pearl alligator leather strap, this one-of-a-kind objet d’art will win the heart, soul and the entire being of your loved one.

Valentino Party Collection Eyewear

Whatever the first Christmas scene that is popping into your mind at the moment, the new Valentino Eyewear Collection got you covered. This Christmas season, The Party Collection returns with a selection of #ValentinoEyewear items produced by Akoni, Switzerland-based eyewear giant. The new range comes in more than five styles. Highlighting the ethos of the Maison and Couture, the eyewear brings the finest materials and techniques to captivating shapes. There are more than 10 shade variations; the capsule offers something that caters every taste while embodying the everlasting style codes.

Coravin’s Gemstone Collection

Ever open a bottle of vintage wine you stole from your in-laws on Christmas and then feel concerned about preserving the rest of the delicious decades-old elixir? Don’t you worry our little sauvignon connoisseur, Coravin has you covered with Gemstone Collection – special-holiday-edition wine preservation system. Harnessing the brand’s cutting-edge technology, Gemstone Collection allows you to pour a glass from as many bottles as you like, while preserving the life of beverages for weeks, months and years. Uniquely, the collection comes in three rich jewel-toned colors of Anthracite, Deep Emerald and Dark Amethyst. Whether you are a wine enthusiast or looking for a luxury gift for friends, Gemstone Collection is a great eye-catching chachki to please even the most discerning host.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition

Technophiles AND fashion fanatics? We all know how picky those are. What we have here is definitely worth of your attention — the limited editionGalaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela in its limited edition. The phone embraces Maison Margiela’s décortiqué technique that strips an object’s outer layers to expose its core, featuring internal circuits of the phone. There is also a completely new UX design that includes brand-new wallpaper and unique icons.

Leica Camera Wrapping Cloth

Wanna break a good sweat ahead of the holiday season while capturing the city’s Christmas ambience? Bring Leica’s choice: the Leica Wrapping Cloth and the Visoflex 2 Case—the brand’s new accessories made of fine leather that reliably protect your camera. Leica Wrapping Cloth’s inclusive 45 x 45 cm dimension fits a wide range from Leica M, Q, to compact cameras and protects your devices against scratches and dust. Complementing the cloth is a case designed specifically for the Visoflex 2, a viewfinder, providing the same secure protection thanks to its internal gasket and magnetic lock.

