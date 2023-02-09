Last Minute Fashion Gifts for Valentine’s Day

It’s somehow the time when the roses are redder, the chocolates are sweeter, and the chance encounters of enamoured couples, from rosy-cheeked high-school freshmen to stringent corporate power duos are more ubiquitous. We are but mere days away from drowning in the sea of red chocolate-coated strawberries, rosé and heart-shaped cards (heart-shaped anything). Valentine’s Day is looming.

If you happen to find yourself fortunate enough to be cuddled in a warm embrace of a lover this Valentine’s Day (or an embrace of that tears-soaked teddy bear), feast your eyes on our humble yet ever-so comprehensive guide of last-minute gifts for your sweetheart (of flesh and bones or felt and plush).

Versace Greca Goddess Bag

“Leader of the pack,” as Donatella Versace describes her latest muse – Emily Rotajkowski – is an ideal of the modern woman, one of its many manifestations. And just like its prolific wearer, Versace’s newest it-bag, Greca Goddess, now in a stunning amethyst hue, is a symbol of influence, heritage, and modern relevance all at once. This Valentine’s Day, give it to the girl (or guy!) this you’ve been courting all these months and, perhaps, they will lift that restraining order.

Valentino Chain 1967 Shirt

What could be a gift more apt this Valentine’s Day than little something from Valentino? Though the man himself stepped down years ago, his innate romantic sensibilities we’ve all come to adore live through Pierpaolo Piccioli’s creations. One such enigmatic treasure is this crepe de chine shirt adorned with a mod-style “Chain 1967” motif – your attire of choice for the long-awaited date night or yet another rendezvous with Bridget Jones.

Loro Piana Cocooning Dress

If your Valentine’s Day is starting to look more like a cosy stay-in with your beloved in front of a fireplace with a pot of fondue to share, then maybe rethink your choices. But if such a time pass idea strikes you as remotely romantic, we have just a little something for you. Loro Piana’s floor-length cashmere dress from its Cocooning collection is as soft as a cloud, as comfortable as a tracksuit and elegant enough to make even fondue seem glamorous.

Miu Miu Coat

The perfect coat, dare we say, is one of the stars of Miu Miu’s new campaign, among the actual starlets like Emma Corrin, Ever Anderson and Yoona. This one draws inspiration from the aviator jacket, with its voluminous pockets and a vintage feel, accentuated through the off-white patina on the shoulders and seams.

Aquazzura Secrets Cage

Transforming something as inconspicuous as an AirPods case into an art piece is an endeavour that’s been attempted by many. There’s yet, however, an artisan to approach such a task with the creative ferocity of Aquazzura’s Eduardo Osorio. Designed as a literal gilded cage studded with azure gems and a spherical clasp, this piece is the closest thing we have to a globus cruciger.

Marina Raphael Cabana in Coral Crystal

This Valentine’s Day, as the whisper of springtime begins to stir in the air, and the sunlight dances ever so lightly, we too feel its alluring warmth. We are captivated by Marina Raphael’s enchanting spring/summer 2023 collection, seemingly a window into the mysteries of the deep-sea world. This classic Cabana silhouette, studded in Swarovski crystals in the shape of a coral is more than enough to transport us to the tranquillity of a Mediterranean beach.