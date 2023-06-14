Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Dads

Father’s Day is June 18th, people! And we’re here to tell you it’s never too late to look for gifts.

We’re not always the best when it comes to telling our dads we love them – but with Father’s Day literally around the corner – just a few days away now – now’s the time to gift them something to say just that. If you haven’t found the perfect gift yet, here’s a list to help you along. Gifts that’ll say, we’ve been thinking of you and finding you something meaningful, and not, here’s something I got last-minute, sorry.

Here’s a list of gifts that will impress your dads on Father’s Day.

Louis Vuitton

The French maison is celebrating dads everywhere with a curated line of accessories that range from the stylish to the witty. The Aerogram cap (pictured on top) is perfect for any upcoming summer travel plans. Or choose a small leather goods – these cardholders in this season’s green and blue hues are a safe bet.

Omega

Didn’t we all grow up thinking our dads were superheroes, or imagined they were spies, out there saving the world? The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M is definitely the ultimate gift as it’s the same style worn by James Bond. It’s not the exact same watch of course, but the Diver in blue was first worn by the English spy in GoldenEye in 1995. Your dad will be mighty impressed, and mighty honoured.

Oribe

No, it’s not too weird to be gifting your father with a hair care collection. Our dads probably love the idea of a practical gift, and nothing’s more fitting than haircare solutions targeted at oil control. Oribe’s Serene Scalp Oil Control Collection is tested to help reduce excess oil and sebum for those with oily scalps, and helps rebalance the scalp’s delicate microbiome to leave hair feeling cleaner and fresher for longer.

Loewe

Stylish dads who still prioritise comfort will love the collection from Loewe. This season’s offering, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, embraces springtime pastels in a subtle manner, loose t-shirts and unassuming hoodies dressed up in spring colours. Available at JOYCE.

EstheClinic

Men need to take care of their skin too, and routine facials can majorly help improve any skin issues we may face, including dehydrated and dull skin. EstheClinic is a great place to get started for the uninitiated. The beauty clinic specialises in quick and effective treatments, such as the 3-in-1 OxyPure facial that’s designed to fit into a busy father’s packed schedule. They might start out sceptical, but they’ll thank you later.

Tom Wood

A timeless signet ring, this one from Tom Wood, is the perfect expression of love and family. Signet rings have historic significance; engraved with a family crest or a coat of arms, the rings were used as seals to authenticate documents and prove ones identity. Engrave it to add to its sentimental value. Also available at SWANK, the go-to destination for modern luxury and style.

Boucheron

Boucheron’s latest Quatre Black Edition bracelet is a brilliant representation of the facets of life. Its untamed design, combining white gold and diamonds with black PVD, creates a powerful statement for its wearer – perfect for those weekend sailing adventures your father loves so much or the dinner parties you insist he attends. No matter where he wears it, this piece will become an irreplaceable emblem of security and strength.

Dunhill

Dunhill’s Rollagas sunglasses exude that sophisticated charm modern gentlemen seek. Crafted in Japan with an eye-catching silhouette, a heavy acetate frame and regal golden accents (which are reminiscent of the bran’s acclaimed lighters of the past), this pair is an eloquent marriage of contemporary relevance and classically alluring influences.