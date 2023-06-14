New Classics with Fashion Designer Soonil Kwon

Korean-born and New York-based designer Soonil Kwon talks to Prestige about the challenges he faced when launching his eponymous label (now available at Lane Crawford) and his dedication to craftsmanship and originality.

Soonil Kwon

What inspired you to get into fashion?

My academic background in Fashion Design stems from my studies at Parsons, The New School of Design. Additionally, my family’s connection to the fashion industry has played a significant role in shaping my career aspirations. Beyond that, I have a genuine passion for fashion, which is reflected in my regular perusal of fashion magazines and my love for shopping.

Courtesy of Soonil

What’s the idea behind your signature aesthetics? How would you describe it?

My distinctive style is characterised using sophisticated tweed. While I appreciate high fashion, I don’t necessarily identify as part of that world. Rather, my brand’s objective is simple and clear: to design beautiful women’s clothing using top-quality fabrics, understated styles, and flattering silhouettes.

Courtesy of Soonil

What challenges did you encounter while setting up your brand?

Gaining exposure was our biggest challenge when we first launched our brand. It was not easy to get noticed for a start-up brand. We preserved and maintained a consistent presence on Instagram, which eventually paid off after a couple of collections, when people start noticing our brand. Our satisfied customers also helped spreading the words, which contributed to our growing momentum. It was tough to make progress without a dedicated marketing or PR team, but we persisted and eventually caught the stockists’ attention, I’ll never forget the gratifying moment after seasons of hard work.

Courtesy of Soonil

What do you think about the emergence of genderless fashion?

Although I acknowledge and appreciate the genderless trend in fashion, it doesn’t necessarily reflect my personal taste. Instead, I have confidence in my brand’s distinctive approach and vision, which may differ from the current genderless fashion movement.

Courtesy of Soonil

What do you think of fashion in Hong Kong? How different it is from that of in New York?

My recent lunch with six Hong Kong women revealed the incredible diversity of fashion in the city. Each of them had a unique sense of style that was unlike anything I observed in New York or South Korea. In the past, I enjoyed dressing people according to my own vision, but these women surprised me by pairing Soonil pieces with jeans, tank tops, and accessories, creating standout looks.

Courtesy of Soonil

A lot of small brands lose their signature aesthetics while trying to capitalise on viral social media trends. How do you think a young brand can stay profitable without compromising its artistic vision in favour of profit?

Despite suggestions from my buying teams in South Korea and the U.S. to market pieces at a more accessible price point, I prefer to stay true to my own approach. As previously mentioned, I prioritise craftsmanship and quality over following trends, and strive to maintain my original design sensibility and taste.