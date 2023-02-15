New in Women’s Fashion This February: Alaïa, Blumarine and More

Everything new in women’s fashion this February 2023 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Gauche though it may sound, this month love is in the air! Whether you like it or not, prepare for reds, maroons and pinks to enter your ever-expanding wardrobe.

Shop: New in Women’s Fashion This February

Hermès

This Hermès scarf will turn you into a true style heroine. Dubbed Dress Code, it exhibits a quirky print created by American illustrator Daniel Clowes, who created funky characters based on 1950s comic books.

Alaïa

Alaïa’s Le Cœur is a subtle departure from the brand’s signature laser- cut silhouettes. The unique construction

of this coveted accessory creates a voluminous shape that will accentuate any outfit. Maybe now you can take your heart off your sleeve and strap it around your wrist. Available at Lane Crawford

Blumarine

Blumarine, the brand spearheading noughties-mania, has devised a perfectly kitschy pair of slingback pumps for its spring 2023 collection. Sculpted from red patent leather and adorned with two massive roses on the toes, these bad girls will light up any room you walk into.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Newly appointed creative director Maximilian Davis has had a grand time at Salvatore Ferragamo. He’s flooded the house’s codes with scarlets and debuted sensual silhouettes, and this capsule collection – with a visceral print of an eye of a white rabbit – is the apex of unapologetic sex appeal.

Valentino

Valentino’s spring 2023 collection of eyewear stuns with its meticulous execution and glamorous demeanour. The classic cat-eye silhouette of these sunglasses is updated with a dramatic black frame and captivating studded hardware.

Nili Lotan

This shearling jacket from New York-based label Nili Lotan is the embodiment of subtle glamour. From its inviting maroon hue to the soft, buttery shearling, it’s the piece to make you truly irresistible.

