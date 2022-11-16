New in Women’s Fashion This November: Loewe, Gucci and More

Everything new in women’s fashion this November 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

This month, orange is at the forefront. From Loewe’s new Puzzle to Gucci’s Jackie, here’s everything you need to add to your Wishlist this November. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Loewe

Actress Tang Wei has joined Loewe’s posse of ambassadors, wearing the new bold colours of the brand’s signature Puzzle – including this one in fabulously fiery orange – in the Spanish brand’s latest campaign images. For that essential street flair, it’s updated with a playful matte chain detail.

COS

A splash of orange, a smidgeon of purple and a hint of green in a sea of neutrals – et voila, you got yourself the COS autumn/winter 2022 collection. The clothing celebrates New York’s unwavering style authority – from the leather boots that stomped down Brooklyn streets in the 1970s to the sharp, oversized tailoring of Manhattan executives. And don’t forget the mohair scarf large enough to wrap a toddler and the plush hobo bag resembling Ernie the Muppet’s.

Chloe

What if we could bring back the sixties? But, like, without Charles Manson and all the murders? The question is bravely asked by Chloé’s Gabriela Hearst in her autumn/winter 2022 collection, to which these sunglasses proudly attest. The classic round silhouette is softened by rosy-beige acetate and golden accents – perfect if you want to support your hippie friends from the comfort of your private jet.

Gucci

Jackie 1961 is a redhead now. This iteration of Gucci’s archival style features neon-orange calf hair panels framed with black leather. Take it on a night out and maybe, just maybe, it will take over the stage of that Parisian-style Aussie cabaret club you love and belt out “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”, while wearing a funky hat.

Saint Laurent

Who’d have thought that Saint Laurent would have opted for textured – quite literally, rough-around-the-edges – metal over, say, sleek chrome? Consider us fooled, Mr Vaccarello. And this cuff, straight from the autumn/winter 2022 collection, will fool your near-and-dears into thinking you’ve appropriated it from an archaeological expedition in Dorne.

Casadei

Casadei’s New Kults are as functional as calf-length boots can be. The suede shaft can be folded to be worn with skinny jeans or left as it is when styled with flared trousers – perfect for those who find themselves at the intersection of prairie and horse-girl aesthetics.

