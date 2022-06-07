New in Women’s Fashion This June 2022: Gucci, Celine and More

Everything new in women’s fashion this June 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

It’s a party! This month we compel you to channel your most carefree, unapologetic self. From lace dresses to heels, here’s June’s roundup of women’s fashion to add to your wish list now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Shop: New in Women’s Fashion This Month

Lanvin

Lanvin creative director Bruno Sialelli expresses undying love for Art Deco. The Spring 2022 collection, from which this lovely shirt is picked, tells a story of high-octane glamour through a symphony of pinks, purples and greens.

Valentino

Valentino Garavani continues putting roman studs on everything short of underwear, giving us little choice but to celebrate. This golden belt, combining the brand’s signature Vlogo buckle with the signature spiky bits, elevates looks from any aesthetic standpoint.

Christian Louboutin

Chrisital Louboutin’s O Marilyn pumps cherish the beloved 20th-century sweetheart’s legacy. Faced with metallic bubble-pink leather and designed with an elegant arch, they’ll satisfy any material girl.

Gucci

Love Parade is how Alessandro Michele titles his Spring 2022 collection for Gucci. Hollywood inspirations cast a wide net, from Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich to Grace Jones and Lady Gaga.

Celine

Singer and member of viral band Collar, Marf Yau stars in Celine’s Spring 2022 campaign, in which Hedi Slimane’s youthful brand vision melds perfectly with the fresh-out-the-oven pop siren’s energy.

Bottega Veneta

Chlorophyll is the mot du jour and, by extension, Bottega Veneta is the lady of the moment. This Teen Pouch, faced with stunning metallised calfskin leather, will take you from brunch to a rave in a jiffy.

Brunello Cucinelli

Self-righteous clomping couldn’t be more glamorous than with Brunello Cucinelli’s calfskin heels. Twisting around the ankle with thin straps, one of which sparkles with precious embellishments, they ensure every step sounds and feels important.

