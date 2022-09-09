Products We Love This Month: Celine, Louis Vuitton and More

Word on the street is that metals are all the rage. We say, move over Silver Surfer, it’s time for millennial girls to shine.

Here are some products we love this month:

Swarovski bracelets

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert’s vision for Swarovski delivers drama and shine second only to the Orion constellation – from bangles framed with black to drop earrings and statement rings. Our advice: buy one of each and wear them all at once.

Symphony by Louis Vuitton

Architecture marries haute perfumerie as only Louis Vuitton knows how. Devised by architect Frank Gehry, the bottle’s sculptural lid stoppers the invigorating extrait of grapefruit, bergamot and ginger – a combination that will be your secret weapon this month.

Celine mini dress

Under Hedi Slimane’s guidance, Celine embraces the high-octane glamour of the Gen Z glitterati, perfectly encapsulated by this mini dress. This sequin-strewn number will be your uniform for champagne-bubble showers and clouds of vanilla vape steam.

Nurse Jamie Beauty Blade

“A product of great quality needs proper application,” said Helena Rubinstein, and Nurse Jamie’s Beauty Blade is made just for that. The curved edges of this stainless-steel tool allow for optimal absorption of serums and oils.

Tiffany Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff

An artefact in its own right, this silver cuff honours Elsa Peretti, the jeweller who defined Tiffany & Co. in the late 20th century. It mimics the oblique lines designed by Peretti in a custom commission for her friend Liza Minnelli.

Versace Odissea sneakers

The journey across the seven seas and down rivers of concrete could hardly be smoother with Versace’s new Odissea sneakers. Their bulky silhouette is softened with a sleek cage of aerodynamic lines housing a 3D-printed Medusa emblem – giving reasonable cause for jealousy to Mercury himself.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

An instant hit in the beauty world, Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid is the secret to Mrs Bieber’s translucent skin. Formulated with niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid and marula oil, this serum takes you a step closer to glass-skin perfection.