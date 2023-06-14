Ready-To-Wed: The Modern Bridal Edit

With our favourite fashion labels now launching ready-to-wear bridal collections, there has never been a more exciting time to tie the knot.

Shopping for, arguably the most important sartorial choice in a woman’s life – their wedding dress– might conjure images of sipping champagne in a fancy bridal boutique or working with a designer for a bespoke commissioned gown during personalised fittings. Yet, for a growing number of brides, “add to cart” is fast becoming the go-to option when shopping for their big day.

With so many much-loved traditional ready-to-wear brands now venturing into bridal, there are more exciting options for brides who are looking for new modern outfits to tie the knot. Launching exclusive bridal collections with online luxury retailer Net-A-Porter this year alone are fashion-forward brands Alessandra Rich, Christopher John Rogers, and Magda Butrym, who bring their sophisticated and original designs to the realm of nuptials.

Brands are launching where they see opportunity. Customer searches for “bridal gowns” on Net-A-Porter have increased by 85 percent since January, driven by consumer demand for contemporary bridal gowns. Net-a-Porter’s global market director Libby Page tells us, “non-traditional bridal looks have been particularly popular since a more understated look for wedding ceremonies has continued. At Net-a-Porter, we’ve seen an overall casualization of wedding looks with brides opting for simpler silk and satin styles.”

Whereas at German e-retailer Mytheresa –whose bridal assortment includes Vivienne Westwood, Roksanda and Alex Perry– chief buying officer Tiffany Hsu says “we see different approaches to bridal ready-to-wear at the moment. There are a lot of less formal, softer and floaty pieces, as well as very 90’s minimalistic inspired looks with a bit of sheerness, as featured in our exclusive Nensi Dojaka capsule collection which launched in February.”

The last few years of government-imposed Covid restrictions had put a stop to large gatherings, and more intimate weddings with edited-down guestlists became the norm – a norm that has apparently stayed even as we now break free from Covid rules. Typical bridal couture and bespoke names like Elie Saab, Vera Wang or Viktor & Rolf, with their high-impact silhouettes and metres of organza, seem out of place with smaller ceremonies.

Ready-to-wear has also become a preferred option for brides mindful of the high costs associated with their weddings. Mid-tier brands such as Self-Portrait and Rotate’s popular bridal options are built upon styles and fabrics of their main collection, with pieces starting from just under HKD 3,000. With more accessible options to choose from, brides are also opting to have more than one outfit for their celebrations. From the engagement party, bachelorette party, registry office ceremony, and reception, to the after party, post-wedding brunch and honeymoon, all occasions offer an opportunity for outfit changes to be documented across social media.

We’ve selected the best of ready-to-wear bridal that you’ll fall in love with and want to re-wear long after the big day. From modern and timeless dresses to statement gowns and daring sheer pieces, as well as fun and feathered party wear that can seamlessly take you from ceremony to after-party; these new names in bridal fashion all deliver at the click of a button. There’s never been a more exciting time to say, “I do”.

City Hall

Look to Self-Portrait or Rotate for modern, timeless and economical options for the most intimate ceremony of them all. Whether a registry office or Hong Kong’s City Hall, choose Galvan’s simple trouser suit or Huishan Zhang’s button-up tweed dress for a quiet, yet elegant, statement.

Clean Lines

Sometimes less really is more – look to The Row’s or Galvan’s take on minimal bridal-wear suited for pared-back ceremonies. Move down the aisle with ease in Roksanda’s mid-length gowns with statement sleeves or Markarian’s ankle-grazing romantic corset-inspired dress. Accessorise with Jimmy Choo’s satin stilettos and a soft tulle veil for the ultimate finishing touch.

After Party

Who said asymmetric hemlines and bridal fashion don’t mix? Brands such as David Koma, Alessandra Rich and Rotate show that asymmetry can be the best way forward for after-party dressing. Dance the night away in ready-to-wear mini dresses adorned with ostrich feathers, sequins or ruffles in bridal pieces from fashion-forward brands Magda Butrym and Safiyaa.

Maximum Impact

Choosing ready-to-wear doesn’t have to mean minimal, look to Christopher John Rogers’ bold circular silhouettes or Emilia Wickstead’s dramatic trains. For celebrity favourites Rebecca Vallance or Solace London, already synonymous with striking evening gowns, their bridal wear is a natural extension of their gala-worthy assortment.

Sheer Beauty

Parisian influencer Camille Charrière challenged the idea of a typical bridal gown when she wore a fully sheer lace dress, designed by Harris Reed, to her afterparty. While seemingly risqué, her non-traditional choice enabled her to display her own signature style. Fans of designer Nensi Dojaka’s signature sensual, asymmetric, sheer cut-out dresses will also rejoice; her debut bridal collection this February proves you can wear your favourite party wear labels for your nuptials.