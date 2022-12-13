Runway Report: 6 Hottest Womenswear Trends This Resort 2023

Resort 2023 presents myriad ways of interpreting the female body, juxtaposing some of the most illustrious silhouettes in years with metallic textures and playful paillettes. Check out more Runway reports here.

Keep reading to discover the loudest womenswear trends this Resort 2023:

Accordionette

Sacai

Brandon Maxwell

Zuhair Murad

Thom Browne

Dior

Max Mara

If you miss your boarding-school uniform, stop your sobbing – because pleats are returning, and in more shapes and colours than ever. Sacai mixes box pleats with deconstructed tailoring, while Maria Grazia Chiuri dunks knife-pleated maxi skirts in crimson at Dior. And, for Charlotte York apologists, Brandon Maxwell creates an accordion-pleated A-line dress in a juicy gradient.

Bonkers for Collar Bones

Proenza Schouler

Sacai

Christian Siriano

Dior

Carolina Herrera

Gucci

Few things are more romantic than a sweetheart neckline, whether on a crop top with puffed sleeves, courtesy of Anna Sui, an Old Hollywood-style gown by Christian Siriano or a Dior mini dress. These brands are practically begging you to show off your clavicle, and we can’t help but agree.

Mercury Retrograde

Paco Rabanne

Valentino

Givenchy

Monse

David Koma

Diesel

Fendi

Resort 2023 compels us to dip our fingers into liquid chrome and lather ourselves in gold shavings before even thinking of leaving the house. Shimmy into your Zumba class in Paco Rabanne’s chainmail-inspired get-up under Valentino’s bullion of a coat or thrill your casting director with Liza-with-a-Z’s zazziest jazz hands in David Koma’s sequins-ridden short gloves.

Bow Down

Zimmermann

Max Mara

Self-Portrait

Valentino

Chanel

Moschino

Whoever wears bows on their heads any more? This isn’t 2007. Resort 2023 is all about adorning your neck – ribbon ties, neck scarves, jabots, you name it. Balenciaga suggests wearing the latter with a boxy bishop-sleeved blouse over a gimp suit, while Aussie brand Zimmermann advises pairing a necktie with a wide-brimmed bucket hat.

Fish Tales

David Koma

Jonathan Simkhai

Bronx and Banco

Paco Rabanne

Elie Saab

Alberta Feretti

Dreaming of exploring the dark depths of the ocean? Or maybe throwing it down with a crab or two at the bottom of the Adriatic? Welcome to the club. Trust this season’s chief amphibians – Alberta Ferretti, Bronx and Banco, Elie Saab and Jonathan Simkhai – to create outrageously glamorous uniforms for your aquatic adventures, each one camouflaged in cascading paillettes.

Back to the Future

Diesel

Christian Cowan

Versace

Blumarine

Anna Sui

Etro

Not all ghosts from the past are malicious. Some of them could be described better as voluptuaries, like the phantom of the noughties which possesses several designers this season. Blumarine channels the legacy of late singer Aaliyah, Etro re-appropriates Mariah Carey’s butterfly obsessions, while Diesel and Christian Cowan pay tribute to the fashion influences of Britney Spears.