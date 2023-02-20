Runway Report: London Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 1 Recap

London fashion week started off with a bang. Huishan Zhang narrated a couturian horror story with his collection, while Edward Crutchley compelled us to fall in love with codpieces once again. Keep reading to discover more and check out our New York Fashion Week picks here.

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from London Fashion Week Day 1:

Huishan Zhang

























It seemed as though the inextinguishable appeal of the horror genre had engulfed an immense congregation of fashion designers over the past few seasons (Robert Wun’s debut haute couture collection just last month, Bach Mai but days ago in New York, London’s own Kay Kwok). Huishan Zhang was the latest to bring this trend to London. For Autumn 2023, Zhang outlined his view of Hitchcock’s femme-fatale archetype. From the glistening satin pieces bestrewn with florals and accompanied by headscarves to the powder blue skirt suit that was embroidered with folded tulle and paillettes, creating a bewitching effect of spilt ink – it was clear that although the backdrop of fear was palpable, Zhang held paramount his emblematic codes.

Edward Crutchley





















As the mind wanders and imagines the term “early renaissance”, one may conjure up visions of a dark and pestilent-ridden past. Even Edward Crutchley found it to be an inspiring era for his Autumn 2023 show; enlisting codpieces to play parts of bras and, well, actual codpieces. Other looks embraced the top-heavy silhouettes, where shoulder pads on steroids met sleek shorts, sweatpants and boots styled with high-top socks. In true spirits of Crutchley’s absurdist vision, the ancient silhouettes were met with illustrations of Chaucer’s characters reinvented in the fashion of the 1930s cartoons.

Natasha Zinko





















Not many designers would confess to channelling inspiration from something as lowbrow as a Marvel TV show, yet Natasha Zinko, unafraid of courting criticism, wove references from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law into her autumn 2023 collection, as a modern metaphor for inner strength. Silhouettes of six packs made their way upon lycra turtlenecks, puffer jackets, mini dresses and a corset belt suited with a distressed blouse. Pieces in the latter part of the show featured Vauthier-ian gowns stamped with comic book panels in the style of Walt Simons (who was responsible for the much-adored post-Dark Phoenix saga of X-Men).

Conner Ives





















Conner Ives belongs to that eclectic coterie of British designers who holds London’s cool and stylish in anticipation ahead of each one of his shows. His autumn 2023 collection was a thesis on 1990s attire – a mini dress with flared sleeves, maxi skirts crafted from piano scarves à la Frida Giannini, a shearling coat and vest styled with cowboys boots and a camisole top made out of a T-shirt (a limpid homage to Ashley Tisdale’s red carpet fashions, we are sure). Despite upcycling taking the centre stage of Ives’s show, his polished aesthetics compelled to take its account of itself at its word – dresses and fringed tops were volant yet did not flutter, while the hat-veil hybrid of the closing bridal look was outrageous yet not unsavoury.