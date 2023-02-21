Runway Report: London Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 2 Recap

Day two of London Fashion week saw British fashion starlets Richard Quinn and Molly Goddard deliver paired back shows whilst David Koma looked to Marlene Dietrich for inspiration. Keep reading to discover more and check out our London Fashion Week day 1 picks here.

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from London Fashion Week Day 2:

Richard Quinn















Always a showman, Richard Quinn’s presentations are as emotional as they are theatrical, with as much attention paid on the set design and music as the clothes themselves. Autumn ’23 was no exception. Quinn enlisted the English Chamber Orchestra to perform amongst a magical garden of flowers, opening the show with a parade of models in black latex catsuits. The first looks were bestrewed with his signature blown-up screen-printed florals, followed by more wearable streamlined silhouettes in paired-back ditzy floral prints. The sixteen finale looks were dedicated to bridal-wear, showing where Quinn is focusing his attention this season, including two white open beaded chainmail-inspired gowns that were surely a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s days at Chanel.

Molly Goddard













Choosing to show in her East London studio rather than at a larger external venue was emblematic of what Goddard wanted to convey this season “I wanted to go back to a place of it feeling very simple. Like it was in the beginning.” The overall feeling was of a more personal, nostalgic, yet wearable collection, with fair isle knits paired with velvet pencil skirts and lightweight tulle skirts worn under preppy navy blazers. Her signature square neck ruffled tulle gowns were updated this season to feature black cross body stripes, sure to be an instant hit.

Roksanda















Roksanda Ilincic opened her autumn ’23 show with a poem read by acclaimed British poet Arch Hades, bound to appeal to her discerning, intellectual clientele. This season she was inspired by the work of the avant-garde Japanese artist Atsuko Tanaka, extracting elements from her paintings one at a time and translating them into her pieces. Stand out looks came in the form of floor-length silk gowns with colour blocking and draping technique that created body figure illusions. Pushing the boundaries of her own creativity, the final five sculptural looks were gowns with gravity defying silhouettes featuring exoskeletal spiral elements.

David Koma















Black always serves as the base for David Koma’s collections, juxtaposed with a new striking hue each show. Last season was cobalt blue, whereas autumn ’23 looks got the electric crimson treatment, further emphasised by the runway carpet and stage settings. Although Koma has long been synonymous with skin-tight party dresses, this season he drew inspiration from Berlin-born actress and sartorial provocateur, Marlene Dietrich, saying “she was one of the first major names to experiment with androgynous style, which was particularly daring during her time”. Her androgynous style was translated in looks of twisted tuxedos and white shirts tucked into high-waisted PVC trousers. The collection also had biker undertones: featuring a leather vintage Marlborough jacket and his signature thigh-high boots were upgraded with steel toecaps.