Runway Report: London Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 4 Recap

On the final day of London Fashion Week, Daniel Lee’s new vision for Burberry divided critics, Emilia Wickstead delivered a grunge inspired collection and newcomer Dilara Findikoglu upped the ante. Keep reading to discover more and check out our London Fashion Week day 3 picks here.

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from London Fashion Week Day 4:

Emilia Wickstead













Those who look to Emilia Wickstead to deliver beautiful simplistic floral occasion-wear would be disappointed this season. In a new direction for the brand, autumn ’23 was inspired by the David Lynch TV series Twin Peaks. The influence was reflected in the grungy colour palette of army greens, rust orange and greys, which captured the mood of the nineties. Plaid looks formed the cornerstones of her collection while the styling of pink silk skirts underneath moss grey jackets, coats and jumpers was nothing short of ingenious.

Dilara Findikoglu













The Turkish-Born designer is clearly suffering from the devastation left by the recent earthquake in her home country – she asked show attendees to donate to relief funds via a QR code left on seats. The press notes released on the day reflected her inner darkness. “I don’t really know how to start this. Sometimes I feel like I am trapped in my own reality inside my head, and because of the nature of my job I feel alienated from the real world, which for the most part is a good thing”. Her collection entitled “Not a Man’s Territory” was one of the most talked about shows of the season. It featured her signature deconstructed corsetry throughout, stand out looks came in the form of a dress created from Victorian knives and a sculpted gown made from black feathers paired with latex gloves. People used to call Alexander McQueen the “enfant terrible” of the British fashion world, it might seem a fitting title for Findikoglu, who is certainly showing she has the potential to fill his enormous boots.

Burberry













Despite younger brands garnering much deserved attention this season, the defining moment of London Fashion Week was always going to be the changing of the guard at Burberry. With Ricardo Tisci out and Daniel Lee in, revolution not evolution was on the menu this season. The brand was reinvented so much under Tisci – the logo included – that it would be hard to really change things. Cue Lee’s attempt – duck printed parkas, maximalist hats, matching sets in inverted plaids of yellow and violet and faux fur galore. With Christopher Bailey backstage seemingly nodding in approval, Burberry might have found its match at long last.