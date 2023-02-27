Runway Report: Milan Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 4 Recap

At Day 4 of Milan Fashion Week Bottega Veneta delivered the most talked about show of the season while Ferragamo looked to 1950’s Hollywood for inspiration. Keep reading to discover more and check out our Milan Fashion Week Day 3 picks here.

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from Milan Fashion Week Day 4:

Bottega Veneta





















Matthieu Blazy has done it again, raising his own bar even higher and delivering one of the most talked about shows of Milan Fashion Week. The staging featured three bronze statues – one by Italian futurist artist Umberto Boccioni. Associated with capturing motion in art Blazy referenced futurism through his unconstrained fabric choices, by adding vents in trench coats and thigh-high splits in dresses to facilitate movement. Not a single look fell short in this richly varied collection, from the “rolled waistband” skirts to the grey fringed coat woven from just one piece of fabric. Thigh-high boots in red and aubergine purple came in the houses signature intrecciato leather. The collection was bookended by Blazy’s famed trompe l’oeil printed leather, now in an added boyfriend shirt and boxers as well as red house slippers.

Dolce and Gabbana

















For autumn ’23 Dolce and Gabbana presented “a collection in celebration of a woman’s authentic self”, while also moving away from the volume and excess of previous seasons. Perhaps laying claim to the current “lingerie dressing” trend, the majority of the 75 looks were underwear inspired in silks, chiffons and Chantilly lace and featured corsets, bustier belts, transparent dresses, 90’s style slip skirts paired with long laces gloves. Just when the lingerie looks seemed too much they were off shot by sharp sophisticated tailoring, clean cuts, structured coats, cigarette trousers and matador jackets. All in a colour palette of black punctuated by metallic shining golds and crimson reds.

Ferragamo

















For autumn ’23 Maximilian Davies takes us back to a time when the house of Ferragamo dressed Hollywood film stars, namely Marylin Monroe and Sophia Loren. “I was interested in using their glamour and beauty, and their way of dressing, as a reference, but looking at how we could make it feel modern for today.” The result was a collection formed of sophisticated outwear with clean waist-hugging silhouettes with rounded sleeves, long black dressed were updated with red batwings. Adopting an “alien futurism” Ferragamo also wanted to use fabrics that would seem alien in the 1950’s, adding dresses to the finale looks made from high shine lamé and patent leather.

Missoni













“Do you remember the first kiss?” Asked the Missoni Instagram page in a teaser video ahead of the autumn ’23 show, named a “romantic celebration of love.” The houses signature earthy tones and zig zag stripes were updated on ankle grazing dresses and faux fur jackets lending the collection a sensual and glamorous feel whilst staying true to the brand’s heritage. Creative Director Filippo Grazioli pursued the symbol most associated with love: the rose, inspired by the house archives from 1984, this season the motif was omnipresent, seen on knits, outwear and catsuits.