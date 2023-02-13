Runway Report: New York Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 1 Recap

Day 1 of New York Fashion Week was truly a sight to behold. To mark the start of the new autumn 2023 season, Rodarte infatuated social media with its gothic dinner party where the hosts were fairies and food was made of glitter, while Prabal Gurung shared his butterflies-inspired design philosophies. Make sure to check out our previous instalments here

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from New York Fashion Week Day 1:

Rodarte





















It was a triumphant weekend for Wednesday Addams and Tori Amos (the fans of a hit podcast Nymphowars aka KNFW Long-Haul Trucker Radio for the Flyover Country can rejoice at long last), for New York’s fashion darling Rodarte enlisted the newly-relevant icons of époque passée as key reference points in its autumn 2023 collection. The show, set in a fantastical salon with dining tables swathed in silver and set with glitter-coated tiered cakes, baskets of fruit and trays of bread, sprung out of the most inconspicuous of an idea – fairies – as prominently featured in watercolour-pencilled prints upon satin gowns framed with ruffles. They weren’t just fairies, however, but nightmarish maidens adorned with Siouxsie Sioux-esque makeup in anything from vampy jersey dresses with daring necklines, to Victorian lace gowns and bulbous tassel getups.

Collina Strada





















“Don’t Eat My Friends”, Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour proclaims with its autumn 2023 show. The designer mentioned her latest collection was a more toned-down version of the brand’s eclectic codes. It seems that inside the ballrooms of Taymour’s mind, “toned down” occupies the same chambers as “animal prosthetics”. She turned models into dogs, dolphins, birds and even bats (fans of the 1980s prosthetic horror films and Mr Meatfloaf are thrilled). The clothes were a prime example of excellent draping, patchwork and Taymour’s newfound mastery of tailoring – as seen from the two plaid suits with floral appliqués at the hems of the jackets. The newest additions to Collina Strada’s creative genome were airy slip dresses in silk and satin and a range of sculpted bodices.

Dion Lee





















It’s always a joy to see a brand evolving in real-time. Dion Lee, who, up until a couple of seasons ago, was perceived as a cool minimalist designer with a flair for eroticism, becomes an outrageous provocateur – and what a delightful transformation it is. Rather than being a mere suggestion, the sex appeal thrusts into the room and back again with more gusto this autumn 2023. Another running theme for Dion Lee this time is reptilian prints – literal interpretations, as seen from dresses and wrap skirts – and versions more abstract, as wonderfully presented by the grey and black camisoles with crystal mesh overlays that resemble a crocodile leather motif. There are the beloved corsets, of course (that leave even less to the imagination), a mouth-watering range of metal-studded bustier tops, corset-shaped puffer jackets (a hit from two seasons ago) and Instagram’s favourite sheer dresses.

Prabal Gurung





















A 10-day-long silent retreat could make one engage in all sorts of peculiar activities, like fraternising with butterflies. Such a dainty timepass could only appeal to New York’s most sensitive of minds – Prabal Gurung. For his autumn 2023 collection, Gurung paid homage to his newly invented best friends in a range that read as a contemporary pivot for the brand’s aesthetics. Butterfly wings appeared upon asymmetrically cut sweaters and the grand trains of sheer dresses sweeping the catwalk behind the models’ heeled feet. Another insectile reference, albeit less literal, was the metallic fringe upon a black two-piece that resembled the hairs that adorn the borders of the butterflies of the Lycaenide family. Regardless of how intentional that reference might have been, it was a sheer delight to witness.

La Pointe





















One will surely recognise La Pointe’s signature feathers-lined staples from the new wave coterie of Upper East Side intelligentsia. For her autumn 2023 collection, Sally La Pointe taps into the delicious palette of reds, emeralds and magentas to compliment the beloved slate-grey and blush-pink staples. La Pointe’s signature cool staples are what Sao Schlumberger would have been wearing had she been born a few decades later – perhaps not the silver lamé gown with side cutouts, but the feathers-studded turtleneck dress with an outrageously high slit. As for the tweeny Instagram elite, we see the blazé chocolate-brown two-piece styled with a bodysuit becoming a cult favourite.