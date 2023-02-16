Runway Report: New York Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 4 Recap

While Carolina Herrera lifted our spirits by embracing beauty and high drama, blockbuster names Coach and Tory Burch staged shows with celebrity filled front rows, and relative newcomer Maisie Wilen gets into her stride. Here’s all the action from day four at New York Fashion Week. Catch up on the day three action here.

Here are our picks from the most memorable shows from New York Fashion Week day 4:

At a time when there is so much to reflect on the turbulence of the present day it shows the quiet confidence of Wes Gordon to continue with his tried and tested formula of voluminous, serotonin inducing designs. For autumn ’23 he was inspired by the ‘dichotomy of discipline and grandeur’ found in Empress ‘Sisi’ of Austria. Gordon captured her flamboyance through exaggerated tulle gowns, billowing skirts, dresses in jewel box hues, and brocade inspired prints. The result was decidedly glamorous and timelessly alluring – as always.

‘What happens when downtown kids go uptown?’ asked Coach ahead of its intimately staged show for autumn ’23. While staying true to the Coach DNA of shearling jackets, strong denim and leather, this season creative director Stuart Vevers wanted to explore ‘our heritage through the lens of a new generation’. The collection had a renewed youthful feel translated through low-waisted skirts, chunky biker books, translucent dresses and novelty accessories: wildly fun banana purses and earrings made from candy. With a renewed focus on circularity, Vevers used factory offcuts for his patchwork leather looks and employed scrap metal for some jackets. If it wants to compete with brands to woo the attention of eco-conscious gen-z, Coach is certainly a strong contender.

At Tory Burch, a lesson in wearable, refined dressing. While silhouettes exaggerated shoulders and accentuated waists, the tailoring throughout felt sturdy and strong without verging on the masculine. Its key ingredients: signature boxy jackets and ribbed knits matched with midi skirts in a bounty of greys, browns, navys and reds, capturing the mood of autumn. The final few evening wear looks felt a daring departure for the brand with models, including Emily Ratajkowski, sporting risqué exposed, deconstructed shape-wear – a foray into a new direction for the brand.

Designer Maisie Schloss’ presentation for autumn ’23 was a continuation of her study in digital imagery. 3D images of human avatars and futuristic emojis were printed on dresses and tee-shirts, showing the interaction between print and texture, via knits. By taking some materials out of context Schloss wanted us to re-examine our relationship with the ordinary: a dress made from dissected footballs, tin foil covered shoes and brown paper covered sneakers. With some wonderful layering in the final looks, pointing to the wearability of her collection, she paired back her own aesthetic seen in previous seasons to make her message more effective. The result was a thought provoking and original collection.