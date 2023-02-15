Runway Report: New York Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 3 Recap

Day 3 at New York Fashion Week saw bold reinventions of the beloved themes. Khaite’s stripped-down tailoring was nothing short of ingenious, while Ulla Johnson’s refreshing take on bohemian chic was worth indulging in. Keep reading to discover more and check out our Day 2 picks here.

Here are our picks of the most memorable shows from New York Fashion Week Day 2:

Redact, redact, redact – is the motto of Catherine Holstein’s autumn 2023 collection for Khaite. Not only did it attest to New York’s ubiquitous infatuation with stripped-down tailoring but also to the brand’s own new beginnings, like opening its first boutique at 165 Mercer Street. The seasoned Khaite sympathiser would, of course, be the first to notice the beloved double-breasted leather coats, beautifully nipped at the waist. If you are a newcomer to Khaite’s pocket universe (in which case, welcome), then you might be drawn to the abundance of shearling in the new range. From the floor-sweeping opening coat in cream with leather inserts to a similar number in emerald green or the arresting shearling pants that sculpt a ferociously distinct silhouette, the collection, despite its proclaimed simplicity instilled a magisterial presence.

Is it the infamous porno chic revival on the horizon? Kim Shui certainly thinks so, as evidenced by the autumn 2023 manifestation of her frolic ideations. The skin was the fixture at the show, as much as clothes were, whether framed by the tanzanite-coloured crushed velvet bodysuit, hot-pink and python-embossed micro skirts or baby-pink slip dresses. While sultriness, sexiness and daring eroticism defined Shui’s vocabulary this season, there were still staples that could be worn by those on the side more modest, like the tiered jacquard palazzo trousers, asymmetric silk skirts dipped into floral prints or even corset halter tops in glitter and lace.

Ulla Johnson’s laudable laboratory of bohemia had met with success. At her autumn 2023 show, hosted in the brand-new Spiral building of Hudson Yards, Johnson displayed a brand-new addition to her repertoire – workwear – stylised to the utmost quaintness that garnered unanimous esteem. An ensemble of dusty-aqua trousers and blazer wreathed in a nude-toned satin belt, a black tailcoat stitched with a flounced underskirt, and the frippery kitten heel shoes would be certain to take Manhattan’s businesswomen by storm. Even eveningwear did not resist Johnson’s creativity. An emerald silk cloqué gown, fitted to perfection with a cascading off-shoulder bodice, presented as a surprisingly contemporary cocktail dress, despite its dramatic silhouette.

The melancholy of a fleeting season hung in the air today. Private Policy’s Siying Qu and Haoran Li sought to capture this ennui in their collection, beginning with a series of denim pieces inspired by the Japanese folk tale, “Fox’s Wedding”, which tells of humankind’s longing for the freedom of animals. Broader social commentary was also on the menu; a lilac dress shirt, embroidered with a gorilla print and the rallying cry “WE ARE ALL ANIMALS” sent out its message to all. Rickey Thompson’s sheer dress kept some of the brand’s signature glamour, and the closing two-piece featuring white fur patchwork brought the whole show home, while still retaining the references from seasons past. All in all, it was an evening of subtle elegance and subdued refinement.