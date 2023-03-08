Runway Report: Paris Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 7 Recap

On day 7 of Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney enlisted a herd of horses to push her leather free stance and Louis Vuitton sought to define the paradox of French style. Keep reading to discover more and make sure to check out our picks for day 6 here.

Stella McCartney



















On the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week guests were invited to the equestrian ground of the Paris Ecole Militaire for Stella McCartney’s autumn ’23 collection. As they took their seats in the venue a stunning stampede of nine white Carmague horses galloped and pranced across the manège. Famed for her strong anti-cruelty stance McCartney said backstage “there’s so much leather and feather and fur on the runway, especially in winter, and I just wanted to show that you can do it in a different way. You don’t have to kill anything.” The show opened with boxy menswear suits in plaid checks and pinstripes, also in a low-slung waist. Teddy bear coats and knitted poncho dresses in Appaloosa pattern added to the equestrian theme, as well as images of horses on jumpers and silk tee-shirts that recalled McCartney’s days at Chloe in the early 2000’s. There were also bare midriffs, a sleeveless black hussar jacket paired with hip hugging trousers and a beautiful finale of silk slip dresses. The result? A diverse and totally elegant collection with a McCartney stamp.

Louis Vuitton

















Hosted in the Beaux-Arts ballroom at the Musée d’Orsay, for autumn ‘23 Nicolas Ghesquière set out to answer the question – what is French style? Or rather, the Paradox that is French style. In a collection that oozed eccentric chic, silhouettes were cinched at the waist by thin belts, trousers slashed at the knees and thick knit scarfs draped elegantly around models’ necks. Stealing the limelight were the fabulously patriotic accessories: bags in the tricolor of the French flag, a replica of the blue and green Parisian street signs and a mini sac modelling the Comédie-Française. Set to a soundtrack of street sounds: police sirens, birds singing and heels on pavements, the models walked through a metal cage designed by artist Phillippe Pareno, worlds away from the theatrical staging seen in previous seasons. Paradoxical indeed, desirable? I’m not so sure.

Rokh

















For autumn ’23 Rok Hwang presented his ‘Office Essentials’ collection, staged in a minimal warehouse with 90’s style computers and photocopiers enlisted for set design. All those late nights working got him thinking and perhaps his imagination wondering “I just spend my whole life in the office, pattern-cutting and draping. Sometimes we say ‘the atelier,’ to make it sound posher, but it’s really an office.” Hwang took things we associate with corporate dress code and inverted them: trousers in suit material with open waistbands, a grey pencil dress now with a flowing asymmetric train, a leather bustier top worn over a smart grey overcoat. Coats were styled off the shoulder and jackets off-kilter, while the models sported accessories of brief cases or open filing cabinet dividers. It didn’t seem a practical solution to office dressing but surely an original one.