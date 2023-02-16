Style Folio: Celine Kwan on Her Muses and Gothic Past

Fashion designer and Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree Celine Kwan reflects on the past year and her unique style evolution, and muses on the one celebrity she’d like to dress.

There’s no shortage of creative talent in Hong Kong, no matter what some cynics might say. One such individual is the fashion designer and 40 Under 40 2022 honouree Celine Kwan, who took the city by storm with her funky and bold creations, some of which were exhibited at K11 Musea’s Love of Couture exhibition last month. It appears Kwan’s designs are as eclectic as she is – the mind of a secret goth girl with a penchant for colour and soft keychains can produce concepts that shatter every last expectation. And produce it does.

What inspires your designs?

The people I meet, the places I go, movies, artists and designers. I like to have quite an eclectic array of where I get my inspiration from. With more knowledge of different areas comes more ideas – and my designs naturally become more authentically Celine Kwan.

How would you describe your style?

I’d describe my style as simple with a surprise. I work with colours all the time, so people tend to be surprised when I wear black. However, I always jazz up my outfits with something special; this could be vintage sunglasses, which I’ve sourced in some fantastic vintage shop, a doggie brooch that I always wear, or a top I made the other night. I like to keep it practical and simple, since I’m always on my feet and sewing or making things.

How would you describe your style evolution?

Ever-changing. When I was at a strict English religious boarding school, I’d always dress up and wear the craziest and most colourful clothes whenever we had the chance – I’d always get told off for wearing funky hats to class. I think I explored my style at Central Saint Martins; I had a phase when I only wore pink, then one when I only wore yellow and a time when I always had a soft-toy keychain attached to my skirts. Sometimes I’d make my outfits, or I’d go second-hand scavenging. Now I try to let my designs shine more than myself, but I always like to keep that fun element in my wardrobe. Even if I wear a completely black outfit, I’ll always have something that gives it a bit of unexpected fun and a pop of colour.

Do you have a style icon?

Yes, it’s my mum. She never leaves the house without looking fabulous. Ever since I can remember, she always wore her red lips, no matter the occasion. She always matches her bags with her shoes. I think she was the first person who told me about Alexander McQueen and she was also my muse for my last collection.

What was your biggest fashion faux pas?

An un-ironed shirt – it looks sloppy and messy – unless it’s Prada and done intentionally. A properly ironed one makes a whole lot of difference.

Is there a personality dead or alive whom you’d like to dress?

Anita Mui, I remember my mum playing all her songs every time we were in the car. We’d sing her songs at home while watching her music videos. She had the aura and charisma to wear something of mine – I think she’d have rocked a Celine Kwan set with elegance and pure cool.