Style Folio: Corina Mihaila Larpin on Her Collecting Habits

Jewellery designer and ardent art collector Corina Mihaila Larpin talks about art influencing style, creativity, skulls and snakes.

You might have seen Corina Mihaila Larpin at Place Vendôme on the way to a Schiaparelli show or seated at the front row of the latest Area collection reveal in New York. Wherever it was, chances are you’ve been awe-struck by her fashion, blinded by her diamonds and intoxicated by her joyful spirit. Head jewellery designer at Stéfère and creator of some of the most memorable red-carpet pieces (like Cardi B’s ruby nipples and Zendaya’s Cinderella parure at the 2019 Met Gala), Larpin believes jewels are the key to authentic and unapologetic self-expression. She gives us a peek behind the curtain of her creative process, talks about her collection of skulls and reflects on the inspiration potential that travelling holds.

How would you describe your style and its evolution?

My style is rock-chic extravagant but seldom eccentric. I love prominent, noticeable items, be it clothes, accessories or jewellery. Whatever I wear has to make a bold statement. Fashion comes and goes, but my style remains the same.

Who or what inspires you?

It comes from my take on people, landscapes and objects around me. I get inspiration from travelling to different countries, inevitably getting exposed to different cultures, insights and aromas. My son is also a major source of inspiration. He’s a teenager and always offers me a fresh perspective on things. My state of mind at any given point also influences my creativity. I’m also quite sensitive and get deeply affected by misery and poverty. Life isn’t just about five-star hotels and luxury living.

How does your style inform the art you collect? Who are your favourite artists?

I am drawn to bold statements and strong colours. My favourite artists are Jean-Michel Basquiat, Anish Kapoor, Takashi Murakami and Banksy.

What is your creative process when designing jewellery?

I’m sensitive to shapes and colours, so when I travel, my creative side gets restless. I want my jewellery to make people happy and for them to wear it every day with everything, from jeans to dresses. I don’t want them to keep it in the safe. It’s made to be enjoyed. Hence, I involve my clients in the creative process – I’m constantly in touch with celebrity stylists, other creative minds and sales associates, to reflect on my existing designs. When I made the first skull earrings for Lady Gaga, the design had to be modified many times before they became wearable.

Skulls and snakes seem to be the motifs you’re drawn to. Why?

It’s a natural reflex. I’ve collected skulls for years, and my husband and son have caught on to the habit too. I love an item of jewellery with a snake motif, as it’s so fluid. There’s always an overlap between my jewellery, personal style and interiors. If you look around, you can see all my favourite things in my home, and you’ll also find them in my creations. For instance, I collect skulls and I have a skull collection in Stéfère. In my other villas around the world, you can certainly find skulls. And flowers. We put a big painting of Yves Clerc in our side living room, which features flowers and butterflies. Butterfly and Flowers are my two collections with the widest range of styles. I even created butterfly earrings with yellow sapphires and brown diamonds, almost exactly in the shade of the butterflies in my living room.

Do you have a style icon?

I think I am one.

What’s your favourite piece in your wardrobe?

My favourite pieces from my wardrobe are a denim dress from Schiaparelli and a leather dress from Rodarte.

Do you have any style tips for our readers?

Wear a lot of jewellery every day, even just with jeans and T-shirts. The way you wear your jewellery is a reflection of the kind of person you are. While some stones are gorgeous by themselves, it’s the wearer who truly brings them to life through the force of their individuality.