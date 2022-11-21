Style Folio: DJ Mengzy on Nightlife and Academia

Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree Mengzy talks about balancing nightlife and academia, the music industry’s influence on fashion, and Kipling backpacks.

Preppy by day, ravey by night and vampy on certain other nights, the style spectrum of this DJ-academic might be wider than Berghain’s ballrooms. Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree DJ Mengzy (born Li Meng de Bakker) is naturally a member of this eclectic brigade, if not its most prominent ambassador. Much like 18th-century musicians soaking up the genius of their peers at concerts and operas, she is, at once, nightlife’s consumer, its tastemaker and its most discerning critic. And now years of spinning records and covering EDM for Mixmag Asia have led Mengzy to the pursuit of a PhD in musicology.

COURTESY OF JAKE AARON MORTON

How would you describe your style?

My style has changed a lot in the past few years as my career in music has developed. Through DJ culture, I’ve been influenced by streetwear, and I incorporate that into my style. On normal days, I like being comfortable and going for clean, simple basics. For special occasions, I love a statement piece on the vampier side. When I’m out and about in the nightlife scene, it’s something in between.

What do you associate the word “edge” with?

Being bold. Sharp. Self-aware. Fearless.

Does music influence your style?

I wouldn’t say music per se, but being in the music industry certainly does. As a DJ, I think you must dress the part when you’re performing. Above that, club culture has its own style rules and history that you can’t help but internalise after a while.

How would you describe the style paradigm in Hong Kong’s DJ world?

I’d say there are a few different style camps. There’s an eclectic Gen-Z crew that brings together Y2K and cyber-goth influences: lots of dyed hair, hardware and accessories, asymmetrical silhouettes and bold prints. Then you have your more classic streetwear heads, leaning towards an American or British aesthetic across their trainers, T-shirts, etc. And, of course, there are outliers.

What’s it like being simultaneously an academic and a nightlife fixture?

In my field – musicology – it’s not uncommon for scholars to be active participants in the scenes they’re researching. A lot of the literature in dance-culture studies is written by DJs, producers and promoters. It’s a whirlwind and so much fun, but it can be challenging to juggle a double life where one career keeps you working during the day and the other at night.

COURTESY OF KARIM TABAR

What’s your favourite piece of clothing in your wardrobe?

My favourite item has to be my Kipling backpack. It’s small enough to still look cute and big enough to pack everything I need when I’m out DJing: headphones, USB, wallet, phone, keys, make-up for touch-ups … The zippers are as smooth as butter and it’s got convenient pockets and sections that really come in handy when you’re in a dark club and need to access something quickly. It’s my ride-or-die.

Do you have a muse?

I check out Bella Hadid’s Instagram occasionally, for inspiration. Not going to lie, I’ve shown reference photos of her to my hair stylist more than once in the past couple of years!

Is there a fashionable personality you find particularly inspiring?

I might get some heat for saying this, but Kim Kardashian. Obviously, she’s a style icon but what inspires me about her is how she’s reinvented herself and her career over the years. I respect her recent commitment to criminal-justice reform and the steps she’s taking to become a qualified lawyer.

What are you currently working on?

I’m submitting my PhD thesis at the end of this month, so that’s my focus now. Seventy thousand words written in blood, sweat and tears.

What for you is the biggest fashion faux pas?

Dressing inappropriately for a solemn occasion.